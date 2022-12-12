Nairn allotment group receive £1,000 of materials from Wickes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn allotment group receive £1,000 of materials from Wickes

By Chris Cromar
December 12, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: December 12, 2022, 7:02 pm
Volunteers from Nairn Allotment Society with some of Wickes' donations. Image: Mandy Murray.
Volunteers from Nairn Allotment Society with some of Wickes' donations. Image: Mandy Murray.

The biggest allotment group in the Highlands has scooped around £1,000 of gardening materials.

Nairn Allotment Society, which has about 150 members, has been awarded a grant from the Wickes Community Project.

The scheme involves the DIY company donating goods to various projects around the country.

The firm has now backed the society’s ongoing upgrade of the Mill Road allotments.

The donations from Wickes. Image: Mandy Murray

Volunteers have been working hard to replace fencing and the communal shed, while also restoring the path.

To help with the effort, Wickes donated 60 bags of Postcrete for the fence, 20 bags of compost for the new raised beds, two water butts and four wheelbarrows to make the work easier.

‘We gave them the list and they were incredibly helpful’

Mandy Murray, a committee member of the Nairn Allotment Society, which was founded in 2005, said that the donations equates to about £1,000.

She said: “Funds are very, very slim at the allotments and I just happened to see when I was in Wickes that they have a community fund and I just filled it in and sent it in.

“They said, ‘what do we need?’ and we gave them the list and they were incredibly helpful. It was really good.”

Wickes’ Inverness is located in the Longman area of the city. Image: Google Maps

Mrs Murray also praised Aidan Wiseman, operations manager at Wickes’ Inverness store on Longman Road, saying that he was “really helpful”.

The society’s other allotment in Nairn is at Sandown Lands.

