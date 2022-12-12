Nairn allotment group receive £1,000 of materials from Wickes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest allotment group in the Highlands has scooped around £1,000 of gardening materials.

Nairn Allotment Society, which has about 150 members, has been awarded a grant from the Wickes Community Project.

The scheme involves the DIY company donating goods to various projects around the country.

The firm has now backed the society’s ongoing upgrade of the Mill Road allotments.

Volunteers have been working hard to replace fencing and the communal shed, while also restoring the path.

To help with the effort, Wickes donated 60 bags of Postcrete for the fence, 20 bags of compost for the new raised beds, two water butts and four wheelbarrows to make the work easier.

‘We gave them the list and they were incredibly helpful’

Mandy Murray, a committee member of the Nairn Allotment Society, which was founded in 2005, said that the donations equates to about £1,000.

She said: “Funds are very, very slim at the allotments and I just happened to see when I was in Wickes that they have a community fund and I just filled it in and sent it in.

“They said, ‘what do we need?’ and we gave them the list and they were incredibly helpful. It was really good.”

Mrs Murray also praised Aidan Wiseman, operations manager at Wickes’ Inverness store on Longman Road, saying that he was “really helpful”.

The society’s other allotment in Nairn is at Sandown Lands.