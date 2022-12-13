Shetland author offers reward to find laptop lost in snow blizzards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland author Ann Cleeves is offering a reward after she lost her laptop in blizzards.

The award-winning crime writer, best known for her Shetland and Vera series, is desperate to track down the computer as it continues half of her new upcoming book.

The novelist visited the Shetland Library and Mareel (Music, Cinema, and Education Venue) on Monday.

She spent much of today retracing her steps, but with no joy she has now taken to social media to urge islanders to help her find it.

She is offering a reward in receipt of its safe return.

In a post, published on her Twitter page, she wrote: “Shetland tweeps I need your help. Lost my laptop in the blizzard yesterday. I’d been to the Shetland Library and Mareel Shetland but no sign there. Scruffy HP. Could have fallen from bag. Half novel there. Reward offered.”

The author braved the wintry conditions today as she continued her search for the prized laptop.

