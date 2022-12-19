Unite workers at Hial airports walk out in pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barra, Benbecula, and Sumburgh airports are shut today and Thursday due to strike action.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) say Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats will be running as normal, while Stornoway Airport and Kirkwall will operate on a limited basis.

The strikes by Unite are part of a dispute over pay involving fire and rescue, security and administration staff.

Rejected 5% offer

Workers previously rejected a 5% offer which Unite said was “unacceptable” with inflation at a 40-year high.

Wendy Dunsmore from Unite said: “We are not targeting Christmas deliberately. We have been speaking to the employer time and time again and the workers are now forced to take this action.

“It’s really, really disappointing for travellers, it’s really, really disappointing for the communities but it’s very disappointing for staff that are forced to do this.”

Inglis Lyon, Hial‘s managing director, apologised to passengers and airlines.

He said: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”

Unite the Union has confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all HIAL airports on both days.