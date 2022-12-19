Sofology opens new Inverness showroom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Furniture retailer Sofology has opened an all-new store in Inverness.

The shop at Inverness Retail and Business Park opened at 10am on Saturday, creating 12 full-time jobs.

This was a week later than originally announced by bosses in October.

The showroom – the first of its kind in the Highlands – is in the former Outfit clothing unit, which closed last year following the collapse of Arcadia.

Key Property Solutions (KPS) tore down the premise’s brick facade to bring it into keeping with the rest of the retail park.

Mathew Spellen, interim head of retail said: “We are always delighted to bring the brand to a new location and as our first store opening in Inverness, we are particularly excited.

“We look forward to welcoming local customers as they explore our new store with our knowledgeable sofologists on hand to help find the perfect sofa for them.”

Commitment to charity partnerships

The new store, opened by local councillor Ian Brown, features 72 room layouts spread out over two floors.

The business is working to become a more sustainable retailer, and is building on its partnership with the Woodland Trust by planting a tree for every purchase made.

It will also be working in partnership with Home Start, a volunteer-based charity supporting families with struggling and disadvantaged children, by raising awareness through in-store activities and customer donations.

The firm now has 56 showrooms across the UK, including Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Paisley.

A spokeswoman for Inverness Shopping Park said: “We’re over the moon to welcome Sofology and see the doors open on its brand new store.

“It is a brilliant addition to the great homeware brands we already have at the park, and I’m sure it will be very popular with our visitors.”