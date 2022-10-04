Sofology showroom in Inverness to open in December after missing summer date

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sofology will open the doors to their first Highland store in December, several months later than previously planned.

British Land, owners of Inverness Retail and Business Park, confirmed in May that the furniture retailer would take up residence at the park with doors set to open in summer.

However, bosses have today confirmed the store will begin trading from December 10.

The reasons for the delay have not been confirmed at this time. Sofology has been asked to comment.

Sofology will replace the former Outfit clothing store, which closed last year following the collapse of Arcadia.

The firm currently has 55 showrooms across the UK, including Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Paisley.

Sofology says Inverness opening ‘on track’ for December

Contractors Key Property Solutions (KPS) have been busy transforming the façade of the retail unit, which now blends in with the remainder of the Eastfield Way Park.

A Sofology spokeswoman said: “We are on track for opening December 10, and it will have a similar look and feel to our newest concept store in Hedge End.”

The retail unit lay under wraps for several months as contractors tore down the premises’ former brick façade.

The unit has undergone a major facelift, bringing it in line with the structure of the Inverness-based park.

The showroom now boasts a new glass and metal frontage as well as new paneling to the side of the new entrance.

The border fencing, surrounding the unit, has now been removed enabling the public to see the front of the new store for the first time.