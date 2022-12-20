Banners to promote local shopping in Inverness, Sutherland computer shop to become coffee shop and concern over short-term lets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Banners to promote local shopping in Inverness, Sutherland computer shop to become coffee shop and concern over short-term lets

By Stuart Findlay
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 8:18 am
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

You’ll soon be encouraged to shop local in Inverness after plans for some new banners for Millburn Road were approved.

There is a potential stooshie unfolding about the smell and noise of a potential new coffee roasting business in Golspie.

A raft of change-of-use of homes to holiday lets have been lodged, prompting some concern in the Highland capital.

And lastly, a new cafe and takeaway could open in Lochinver, from inside a local’s house.

New banners for key entry to Inverness city centre

Banners advertising Visit Inverness Loch Ness and encouraging people to shop local will be put up on Millburn Road.

The firm’s application came after it secured funding from the Scottish Government’s support local fund.

It follows the earlier success of Scotland Loves Local lamp post banners along the River Ness.

Other banners have been put up along the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

According to the application, the key aim of the fund is to “build the wealth of our local communities, revitalise places and encourage people to think, choose and love local”.

Following the approval of planners, the banners will now be put up on the road between the Raigmore interchange and the Millburn roundabout.

This stretch of Millburn Road is one of the key entry points to the city.

Cafe and takeaway plan for Lochinver

A small-scale takeaway from inside a local’s house could be about to open on the west coast of Sutherland.

Angie Kinnaird has lodged an application to allow her to use part of her house as a cafe and takeaway.

But she has no intention of turning it into a large-scale operation.

She said: “My intention is to provide breakfasts and light bites such as soup,
sandwiches, salads and filled rolls.

“I will not be selling anything like fish and chips and will not be installing
equipment like fryers in the premises.

“I wish to create a cafe with light options that are suitable for sit-in and takeaways.”

Her Park House property is already being operated as a B&B in the village.

Coffee roasting in Golspie

Further east in Sutherland, an application to turn a computer shop into a coffee roasting and retail unit has been lodged.

Tony Bowes of the Coffee Bothy in Golspie is behind the plan to transform the former Kirkland Ltd shop.

Kirkland is a family business that has been running since 1994.

But since January, the business has been operating via remote and telephone access only, without its physical building.

Its former home at 93 Main Street could now be used as a space for coffee roasting.

Coffee roasting could soon be taking place in Golspie’s main street. Image: DC Thomson

That plan, however, has so far drawn two objections.

Sheila Robertson, who owns a nearby holiday let, said: “It is not the retail operation that is a concern but it is the coffee roasting process sited in a residential area.

“Having these concerns I have been party to information from an existing coffee roasting business in the Highland area who carry out this aspect of their business in an industrial area rather than residential.”

Second objector Robert Nicol added: “We are also concerned that what is proposed is classed as a light industrial/commercial process and will be taking place directly below our flat.

“What fire precautions are to be implemented to safeguard our property and personal safety in the event of a fire?”

Short-term let applications continue to flood in

Numerous short-term let applications are continuing to filter through the planning process following a change in Scottish Government legislation earlier this year.

On one application for a property on Strothers Lane in Inverness, one objector has summed up some of the uneasiness around the Highland property market.

Strothers Lane in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The flat has already been used as a holiday let since it was last sold in September 2019.

Andrew Logue wrote: “There is a severe lack of affordable or available properties to live in for families in Inverness.

“Short-term rentals within properties that should be used as a family house or starting flat for a young couple should be prioritised.

“The city is overflowing with holiday rentals.”

What else is happening?

Among some of the other applications currently being considered by Highland Council are:

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms

Most Read

1
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
How the new banners on Millburn Road will look. Image: Highland Council/Michael McCosh, DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented