Banners to promote local shopping in Inverness, Sutherland computer shop to become coffee shop and concern over short-term lets

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

You’ll soon be encouraged to shop local in Inverness after plans for some new banners for Millburn Road were approved.

There is a potential stooshie unfolding about the smell and noise of a potential new coffee roasting business in Golspie.

A raft of change-of-use of homes to holiday lets have been lodged, prompting some concern in the Highland capital.

And lastly, a new cafe and takeaway could open in Lochinver, from inside a local’s house.

New banners for key entry to Inverness city centre

Banners advertising Visit Inverness Loch Ness and encouraging people to shop local will be put up on Millburn Road.

The firm’s application came after it secured funding from the Scottish Government’s support local fund.

It follows the earlier success of Scotland Loves Local lamp post banners along the River Ness.

According to the application, the key aim of the fund is to “build the wealth of our local communities, revitalise places and encourage people to think, choose and love local”.

Following the approval of planners, the banners will now be put up on the road between the Raigmore interchange and the Millburn roundabout.

This stretch of Millburn Road is one of the key entry points to the city.

Cafe and takeaway plan for Lochinver

A small-scale takeaway from inside a local’s house could be about to open on the west coast of Sutherland.

Angie Kinnaird has lodged an application to allow her to use part of her house as a cafe and takeaway.

But she has no intention of turning it into a large-scale operation.

She said: “My intention is to provide breakfasts and light bites such as soup,

sandwiches, salads and filled rolls.

“I will not be selling anything like fish and chips and will not be installing

equipment like fryers in the premises.

“I wish to create a cafe with light options that are suitable for sit-in and takeaways.”

Her Park House property is already being operated as a B&B in the village.

Coffee roasting in Golspie

Further east in Sutherland, an application to turn a computer shop into a coffee roasting and retail unit has been lodged.

Tony Bowes of the Coffee Bothy in Golspie is behind the plan to transform the former Kirkland Ltd shop.

Kirkland is a family business that has been running since 1994.

But since January, the business has been operating via remote and telephone access only, without its physical building.

Its former home at 93 Main Street could now be used as a space for coffee roasting.

That plan, however, has so far drawn two objections.

Sheila Robertson, who owns a nearby holiday let, said: “It is not the retail operation that is a concern but it is the coffee roasting process sited in a residential area.

“Having these concerns I have been party to information from an existing coffee roasting business in the Highland area who carry out this aspect of their business in an industrial area rather than residential.”

Second objector Robert Nicol added: “We are also concerned that what is proposed is classed as a light industrial/commercial process and will be taking place directly below our flat.

“What fire precautions are to be implemented to safeguard our property and personal safety in the event of a fire?”

Short-term let applications continue to flood in

Numerous short-term let applications are continuing to filter through the planning process following a change in Scottish Government legislation earlier this year.

On one application for a property on Strothers Lane in Inverness, one objector has summed up some of the uneasiness around the Highland property market.

The flat has already been used as a holiday let since it was last sold in September 2019.

Andrew Logue wrote: “There is a severe lack of affordable or available properties to live in for families in Inverness.

“Short-term rentals within properties that should be used as a family house or starting flat for a young couple should be prioritised.

“The city is overflowing with holiday rentals.”

What else is happening?

Among some of the other applications currently being considered by Highland Council are:

