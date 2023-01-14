Cairngorm Mountain ‘praying’ for more firm snow to boost skiing activity while mainland Europe’s resorts suffer ‘warm snap’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ski resorts bosses in Scotland are hoping for a surge of firm snow to boost activity on the slopes.

They have stressed the importance of safety when skiing as heavy snowfall doesn’t mean all slopes will be open.

Meanwhile, Europe’s alpine resorts’ ski season is under threat of being cancelled by record-breaking temperatures.

In Switzerland, temperatures hit a record-breaking 20C on New Year’s Day, the highest ever north of the Alps in January.

We chatted to two north ski resorts to see what they think:

Cairngorm Mountain CEO Susan Smith is quietly confident about the skiing season.

She is praying for firm snow this weekend.

‘Praying for it’

Since the season kicked off, there have been around 4,000 skiers.

Mrs Smith said: “In December, we suffered from the storm and wild winds.

“We have had a low volume of skiing as we recovered from the stormy conditions.

“We want the snow to be firm as it is what’s needed for the slopes, we are praying for it.”

She continued: “We ask for patience from the public as we try to make the slopes suitable and we don’t want to risk potential accidents.

“However we are really optimistic about the ski season.”

She added that everything happening in mainland Europe hasn’t impacted the centre.

Highlights climate change

Nigel Hake, operations manager at the Lecht Ski Centre, said locals and holidays have been flocking to the resort.

Meanwhile, he believes the snow rapidly melting into sleet and mud in mainland Europe shows climate change will make an impact on the ski resort industry.

‘It will affect everybody in the industry’

He said: “We have had a good spell compared to the west of Scotland in terms of conditions for skiing.

“We have been getting a fair mix of locals and holidaymakers from all over Europe and either where.

“The news in mainland Europe shows climate change is making an impact and it will affect everybody in the industry.

“Some places will benefit, meanwhile others will have limited areas suitable for skiing.

“The weather can be unpredictable, but I’m hoping we can get a decent season including this weekend.”