Rest and Be Thankful to remain closed following safety inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will remain closed for another day and night following a safety inspection.

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road has been closed at the notorious landslide spot all week.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Old Military Road due to high levels of hillside saturation.

Heavy rain has continued in the area with more forecast overnight, so it has been deemed unsafe to allow motorists back on the road.

Light showers are expected in the area from this afternoon, with heavy showers overnight and into the weekend.

The next inspection will be carried out on Saturday morning.

Motorists using the #A83 Rest and Be Thankful will continue to be diverted onto the Old Military Road today. The forecast is for heavy rain tonight & we're seeing high levels of hillside saturation. We'll assess & update tomorrow morning.@trafficscotland https://t.co/2Pq3CYpXd8 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 13, 2023

Bear Scotland teams are on site to monitor the conditions closely and will share any updates about traffic management.

Strong wind and heavy rain have caused disruption across the West Coast and the north of the country this week.

As well as issues on the roads, it has also led to the cancellations of several ferry and train services.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is known for the number of landslides and debris hazards which have occurred following rainfall.

A total of 47 landslides have been recorded at the spot since 2007.

Real time journey information for the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.