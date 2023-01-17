Man, 62, taken to hospital following lorry crash on Fort William to Mallaig road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital this afternoon after a lorry crashed on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road.

Police were alerted to a single-vehicle incident near Beasdale Bridge at around 1.35pm today.

Officers attended the scene and the road was closed to traffic, with motorists advised to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.

The driver of the lorry – a 62-year-old man – was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment. He was discharged shortly after.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The road was partially reopened at around 6pm to allow traffic during the afternoon rush hour. However, it will be closed once again at 9pm so officers can recover the lorry.

The lorry was recovered and the road was reopened by 11.15pm.