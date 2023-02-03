‘Final warning’: Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shinty players in the Highlands have had enough of dog owners who do not pick up after their pets.

Newtonmore Camanachd Club has issued a “final warning” for dog walkers who use its green at Eilan and the Dr Johnny Cattanach field.

Describing the scene as “literally covered in dog excrement”, the shinty management team said that up until now volunteers were cleaning up after the dogs.

But if the situation does not improve, the club say they will lock the gates to the Eilan.

Grounds will be closed

In a social media post, the club said: “Final warning to dog walkers at the Eilan.

“Despite numerous attempts to get the message across and a new bin being supplied by the council to facilitate the disposal of dog waste, our grounds encompassing both the Eilan and the adjoining Dr Johnny Cattanach field are literally covered in dog excrement.

“This is having to be removed by volunteers.”

It continued: “Not cleaning up after your pets is disrespectful to the club, our players, volunteers and supporters.

“If there is not a dramatic change for the better, dog walkers will be banned from our grounds and the gates will be locked.

“The Eilan is a sports facility for the community to use and enjoy. As such shinty and football are played there, the primary school use it for sports days, the nursery for outdoor education sessions and it is home to the Newtonmore Highland Games.

“With the grounds as they are it is unsafe and unhygienic for these activities to take place. We are saddened to be issuing this warning, the situation will be monitored over the coming weeks.”

Dog walkers will be posted online

Commenting on the post, Rennie Spence said the golf club in the village had a similar problem.

He wrote: “Newtonmore Golf Club have exactly the same problem.

“We are not a village dog walking facility, we have repeat offenders who we know and are insistent they have a right to do whatever they want.

“Sorry but cameras will probably be our solution to this problem and the results will be posted locally.”

One commenter came up with a solution, Duncan Mackenzie said: “There are so many wild places for people to take their dogs if they can’t pick up after them, they shouldn’t be taking them somewhere like the Eilan to do it.

“I drive past the dog park in Aviemore every day now and it’s a great facility for dogs to run about safely in.

“Is there nowhere in Newtonmore that could be used for the same purpose?”