Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes place

Victims of violent crime may be safer in their own home, thanks to a piece of legislation a Highlands and Islands MSP is fighting for.

Inverness-based Emma Roddick has asked the Scottish government to consider strengthening the law that would protect victims of crime in a pre-trial period.

At the moment someone charged with a violent crime, and released on bail, could potentially live right next door to their victim.

While a court order or bail conditions not to approach a victim might be in place, Ms Roddick says the fear of having the person who has been alleged to have committed a violent crime against someone is “terrifying”.

What if the accused lives in the same building?

She said: “Victims of violent crime will often find it difficult to go about their life during the pre-trial period, knowing that the accused has been released on bail in their community, but it’s unimaginable that they could do so while the accused lives in the same building.

“Current laws prevent the accused from behaving in a manner which is likely to cause alarm or distress, but their mere presence by living in the same building is undoubtedly likely to cause severe distress to the victim.”

After discussing the issue in parliament, Ms Roddick said: “I am thankful to the cabinet secretary for justice for agreeing to meet with me to discuss what changes can be made to ensure that victims of violent crimes do not suffer such an intolerable situation.

“I hope that we will be able to find a way forward that sees victims fully supported.”

Ms Roddick hopes to persuade justice secretary Keith Brown to add an amendment to the upcoming Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill that would allow for other measures to be put in place to protect victims of crime.

She said: “It may be that the justice secretary would be persuaded to put similar measures that are in place for other types of crime, that would allow for the alleged perpetrator to be placed in temporary housing, rather than having him or her living in the same block of flats as the victim.”