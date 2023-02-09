Island ferry services cancelled or delayed due to high winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeline ferry services are facing cancellation or delay today as wind speeds exceed 50mph.

Transport operators across the north and north-east are battling to keep services running amidst the blustery conditions.

The Met Office is predicting wind speeds will reach highs of 56mph in Lerwick, Shetland, as Stromness in Orkney brace for gales of up to 54mph.

Residents in John O’Groats are also set to experience 52mph winds.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice also remains in place across large parts of the Highlands until 9am this morning.

Ferry services bearing the brunt

Ferry operators have been forced to cancel a string of crossings across their fleet as severe winds batter the coast.

Sailings from Berneray to Leverburgh have been cancelled in light of the conditions.

🔶 AMBER #Oban #Castlebay 09Feb Due to the adverse weather the vessel is berthing overnight in Oban. As a result, the 12:45 Oban – Castlebay service is cancelled. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 9, 2023

Operators reviewed services between Fionnphort to Iona service at 8am.

All crossings are operating to timetable, however, commuters are being warned delays are possible due to sea well.

An amended timetable has also been implemented by CalMac on a number of crossings including Ullapool and Lochmaddy and Oban, Castlebay and Lochboisdale.

Pentland Ferries are also reporting disruption to services due to high tides and strong winds.

Crossings between St Margaret’s Hope in the Orkney islands and Gills Bay have been cancelled this morning.

The 5pm sailing from St Margaret’s Hope and the 6.45pm crossing from Gills Bay are currently under review.

NorthLink Ferries called off

NorthLink Ferries are bracing commuters for a day of delays and disruption as crossings between Orkney, Shetland and the mainland grind to a halt.

M.V. Hamnavoe, which services Stromness to Scrabster, is currently berthed at Stromness amidst the conditions.

Morning services between the ports have been cancelled as the 4.45pm sailing from Stromness and Scrabster and the 7pm return services remain under review.

Freight services operating between Aberdeen and Lerwick have also been called off due to the strong winds.

Operators are warning further disruption to crossings is likely in the coming days due to the forecast and tidal conditions.

Stagecoach Highland are also warning bus services are also subject to delays at short notice due to the high winds.

