New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery

An “immersive” whisky experience is coming to Orkney as Scapa Distillery prepares to launch its new whisky tasting room.

The brand-new attraction, called Scapa Noust, offers whisky lovers and adventurers stunning views overlooking the coastline.

Scapa Flow is a body of water nestled in between the many rugged islands located in the Orkney archipelago.

The Scapa Distillery was founded in 1885 and sits above the sandy beach just south of Kirkwall.

The new experience will also offer whisky lovers a taste of The Cask Finished Edition, Scapa 19-Year-Old Pedro Ximénez hogshead finish.

It is the latest addition to the Scapa Distillery Reserve Collection of whisky, which takes inspiration from the rugged and dramatic Orcadian landscape.

Scapa Noust is also a tribute to the area’s maritime heritage, with Noust being the term used to describe a safe haven for boats.

‘Honouring the rich traditions of Orkney’

The room can fit parties of up to 12 people with touches of leather, wood and stone along with floor-to-ceiling windows for a spectacular view out.

Other touches include a traditional naval radio desk donated by a local Orcadian, as well as a helmet which is over 100 years old.

Scapa Noust opens to the public on April 1, coinciding with the launch of the “rich and spicy” Pedro Ximénez whisky of which there are only 440 bottles.

Jacques-Henri, head of Brand Experience and Advocacy at Chivas Brothers said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of the new Scapa Noust tasting destination at our Scapa Distillery.

“The team are so proud to have brought this vision to life, designing a space with a modern and fresh interior, whilst simultaneously honouring the rich traditions of Orkney that make Scapa whisky what it is.

“Orkney is a special place, perfect for those wanting to absorb rich local history and culture and experience the wild beauty of the Orcadian archipelagos.

“The stunning Scapa Noust offers an incomparable experience for whisky fans and adventure seekers alike”.

The opening comes as air travel from London to Orkney becomes easier with new regular flights from London City Airport this summer.