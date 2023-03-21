New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery

By Ross Hempseed
March 21, 2023, 9:00 am
Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.
Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.

An “immersive” whisky experience is coming to Orkney as Scapa Distillery prepares to launch its new whisky tasting room.

The brand-new attraction, called Scapa Noust, offers whisky lovers and adventurers stunning views overlooking the coastline.

Scapa Flow is a body of water nestled in between the many rugged islands located in the Orkney archipelago.

The Scapa Distillery was founded in 1885 and sits above the sandy beach just south of Kirkwall.

The new tasting room can hold up to 12 guests. Image; Scapa Distillery.

The new experience will also offer whisky lovers a taste of The Cask Finished Edition, Scapa 19-Year-Old Pedro Ximénez hogshead finish.

It is the latest addition to the Scapa Distillery Reserve Collection of whisky, which takes inspiration from the rugged and dramatic Orcadian landscape.

Scapa Noust is also a tribute to the area’s maritime heritage, with Noust being the term used to describe a safe haven for boats.

‘Honouring the rich traditions of Orkney’

The room can fit parties of up to 12 people with touches of leather, wood and stone along with floor-to-ceiling windows for a spectacular view out.

Other touches include a traditional naval radio desk donated by a local Orcadian, as well as a helmet which is over 100 years old.

Scapa Noust opens to the public on April 1, coinciding with the launch of the “rich and spicy” Pedro Ximénez whisky of which there are only 440 bottles.

Jacques-Henri, head of Brand Experience and Advocacy at Chivas Brothers said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of the new Scapa Noust tasting destination at our Scapa Distillery.

A traditional naval radio desk donated by a local Orcadian. Image: Scapa Distillery.

“The team are so proud to have brought this vision to life, designing a space with a modern and fresh interior, whilst simultaneously honouring the rich traditions of Orkney that make Scapa whisky what it is.

“Orkney is a special place, perfect for those wanting to absorb rich local history and culture and experience the wild beauty of the Orcadian archipelagos.

“The stunning Scapa Noust offers an incomparable experience for whisky fans and adventure seekers alike”.

The opening comes as air travel from London to Orkney becomes easier with new regular flights from London City Airport this summer.

Tags

Conversation

