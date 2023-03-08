Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A five-year-old-boy has died in hospital following a three-car crash near Inverness Airport.

The youngster, a six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were injured in the crash on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road on Monday.

He was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a critical condition, but police have confirmed he died on Tuesday.

His family, who have not released his name, asked for privacy.

The crash happened around 9am on Monday, and involved a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, at the junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport.

Both the woman and the girl have now been discharged from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Sergeant David Miller, from the roads policing team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“We continue to appeal for information to assist our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash and ask anyone who had not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0658 of Monday, 6 March, 2023.