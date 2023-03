[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All of tonight’s Breedon Highland League fixtures have been postponed with Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park the last to fall.

The clash between the second-placed Hedgemen and last season’s champions failed a 1pm pitch inspection due to frost.

Earlier today Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth, Turriff United v Rothes and Strathspey Thistle v Huntly were all postponed because of snow.

Meanwhile, Keith v Wick Academy was called off last night because of the inclement conditions.