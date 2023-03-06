Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash near Inverness Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash near Inverness Airport

By Ross Hempseed and Cameron Roy
March 6, 2023, 11:07 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:06 pm
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A child is among the three people taken to hospital following a serious crash near Inverness Airport.

The four-car crash happened on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road, at its junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport, at about 9am.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene and paramedics took three people to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Two other people were treated at the scene.

Witnesses described it as “horrific” and said medics were treating casualties in a nearby field.

Four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We dispatched three ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a PRU (Paramedic Response Unit) to the scene, with our first resource arriving on scene within three minutes.

“We transported three patients to Raigmore Hospital, including one child patient, while two patients were treated at the scene.”

Road closed for nine hours

Police confirmed the road was eventually reopened shortly after 6pm. During the closure, there was no access in or out of Ardersier.

AA Traffic News said that traffic during the closure involved long queues on the road while police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Road conditions were said to be snowy at the time of the incident, but not icy.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.05am on Monday March 6, we were called to a report of a four-car crash on the B9039 at the junction towards Dalcross Industrial Estate.

“Three people were taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.

“The road is now reopened but inquiries are ongoing.”

