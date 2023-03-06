Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash near Inverness Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A child is among the three people taken to hospital following a serious crash near Inverness Airport.

The four-car crash happened on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road, at its junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport, at about 9am.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene and paramedics took three people to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Two other people were treated at the scene.

Witnesses described it as “horrific” and said medics were treating casualties in a nearby field.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We dispatched three ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a PRU (Paramedic Response Unit) to the scene, with our first resource arriving on scene within three minutes.

“We transported three patients to Raigmore Hospital, including one child patient, while two patients were treated at the scene.”

Road closed for nine hours

Police confirmed the road was eventually reopened shortly after 6pm. During the closure, there was no access in or out of Ardersier.

AA Traffic News said that traffic during the closure involved long queues on the road while police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Road conditions were said to be snowy at the time of the incident, but not icy.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.05am on Monday March 6, we were called to a report of a four-car crash on the B9039 at the junction towards Dalcross Industrial Estate.

“Three people were taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.

“The road is now reopened but inquiries are ongoing.”