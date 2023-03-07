Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport

By Lottie Hood
March 7, 2023, 10:58 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 12:59 pm
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Two children were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A five-year-old boy critically injured in a Highland crash has been transferred to hospital in Glasgow.

The three-car crash happened on B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road early on Monday.

Multiple ambulances were called and paramedics took three people – the young boy, a six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman – to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The boy has since been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where his condition is described as critical.

The girl remains in hospital with serious injuries while the woman has been released with minor injuries.

Two men aged 53 and 22 were also treated at the scene.

Three-vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Police appealing for witnesses to come forward

Witnesses yesterday described the crash as “horrific” and said medics were treating casualties in a nearby field.

Early reports yesterday suggested four vehicles were involved.

However, police have today confirmed it was three vehicles – a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra – as they appealed for information.

The incident occurred at the road’s junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport and was closed until 6pm on Monday.

Police are now asking anyone who may have been in the area and have any information on the crash to contact them.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Bridaig Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the B9039/A96 area, or who saw any of the vehicles prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage, as we carry out inquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0658 of 6 March, 2023.”

