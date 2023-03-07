Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A five-year-old boy critically injured in a Highland crash has been transferred to hospital in Glasgow.

The three-car crash happened on B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road early on Monday.

Multiple ambulances were called and paramedics took three people – the young boy, a six-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman – to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The boy has since been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where his condition is described as critical.

The girl remains in hospital with serious injuries while the woman has been released with minor injuries.

Two men aged 53 and 22 were also treated at the scene.

Police appealing for witnesses to come forward

Witnesses yesterday described the crash as “horrific” and said medics were treating casualties in a nearby field.

Early reports yesterday suggested four vehicles were involved.

However, police have today confirmed it was three vehicles – a grey Vauxhall Insignia, a grey Peugeot 208 and a black Vauxhall Astra – as they appealed for information.

The incident occurred at the road’s junction with Dalcross Industrial Estate and Inverness Airport and was closed until 6pm on Monday.

Police are now asking anyone who may have been in the area and have any information on the crash to contact them.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Bridaig Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the B9039/A96 area, or who saw any of the vehicles prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage, as we carry out inquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0658 of 6 March, 2023.”