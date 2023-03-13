Lifeboat crew launched to rescue person trapped by tide near Rosemarkie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

RNLI Kessock was launched into action after a person got into difficulty near Rosemarkie.

Four boat and shore crew were sent out into the inner Moray Firth after receiving a page from the coastguard just after 2pm on Sunday.

The Atlantic 85 was launched to make the best speed through the wet conditions to the scene of the incident.

The crews were able to locate the person, who had become trapped due to the rising tide, and safely move them onto the lifeboat.

‘Very grateful to be rescued’

They were looked over by the carers onboard before being escorted to the Coastguard Rescue Team who were on standby at Fortrose.

Helm Tom Booth said: “Today’s casualty was very grateful to be rescued and had done the right thing by having a means to call for help, and using it to call the coastguard.

“Our volunteer crew displayed quick thinking and teamwork to effect a swift recovery and demonstrated how well our training prepares us for any situation we might face.”

Once the lifeboat crew transferred the casualty into the care of the medical team back on safe land, they made the return journey to the Kessock station.

Kessock helm Doug Grant added: “It’s always a good idea to check the tide times for your local area or further afield when you intend to walk by the sea. There are free apps readily available online.”