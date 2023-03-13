‘No study, no jobs – we’re like inmates’: The heartbreaking stories of female students in Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘No study, no jobs – we’re like inmates’: The heartbreaking stories of female students in Afghanistan

By John Ross
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Women in Kabul, Afghanistan, (Photo: Stringer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Women in Kabul, Afghanistan, (Photo: Stringer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Female students forced to halt medical training in Afghanistan have spoken of their hope of completing their courses in Scotland.

The women had their studies stopped after Taliban blocked them from attending university.

They now live under severe restrictions, many fearing for their lives due to their gender or ethnicity.

The Lewis-based Linda Norgrove Foundation is urging the UK Government to help the women flee their home country and move to Scottish universities.

Their route to the UK has to be through the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).

Medical students hope to graduate in Scotland

But the charity, backed by MP Jamie Stone, says the first year of the scheme ended with no sign of the second year opening up.

The Press and Journal has contacted four students who desperately want to come to Scotland.

Their medical studies ended in December but they still hold ambitions to graduate.

One 23-year-old student was four years into her six-year medical course in December when it was shut down.

“It has been months now and we don’t have any clue about what’s going to happen next and what is our future.

Women receiving emergency aid parcels in Afghanistan.

“I am nervous about how long it will take me to finally achieve my goal.

“Am I going to get my degree for which we have been studying day and night, fighting with all the negative mentalities in our country?

“And now, when I have completed four years and there is just two more years to come, we have been banned.”

‘A basic human right’

She said she chose to study medicine to help people in her country who need support.

“If I am given the chance of continuing my studies in Scotland I will make sure to use this opportunity in the best way possible.

“Education is a basic human right and women in Afghanistan should not be deprived of their rights.

“I will make sure to help people get free treatment as well as cost-free education so they don’t suffer what we have been through.”

‘Taliban won’t allow me to complete my education and reach my dreams’

An 18-year-old student in her second year at university hopes to complete her studies in emergency medicine.

“I hope to conduct research in the field of health care infrastructure and work with government agencies and legislators to find creative solutions to improve access to emergency facilities in currently underserved areas of Afghanistan.”

She says she wants to help deliver high quality and cost-effective health care, particularly in rural areas.

She adds: “The Taliban will not allow me to complete my education and reach my dreams, so I am very anxious to go to Scotland.”

The student said “all my life changed” when the Taliban took control of the country.

She was not allowed to complete her final year in school and is told to wear black clothes and hide her face.

“I am accepting all these rules, but I wanted to continue my education. Now I have become sick day by day, I feel depressed. I feel myself like an inmate.”

John and Lorna Norgrove with Afghan medical students in 2019.

‘Tired of being a girl’

Another 18-year-old, in her first year at university, hopes to specialise in neurosurgery.

She said on the last day of studying her classmates embraced and cried: “That was the day I felt really tired of being a girl.”

She added: “Thinking about coming to Scotland and continuing my education at a Scottish university makes me excited and hopeful for a bright future.

“This hope has helped me stay strong and insist on learning and acquiring new skills in this disappointing situation.”

The teenager said she could not attend her final school year and was banned from going to a private education centre and then university.

She has now turned to online classes to fight the Taliban orders.

But as Afghanistan’s economic situation worsened, her mother lost her teacher’s job and her father’s salary was significantly reduced.

Lost freedoms

She has also lost freedoms she once had: “Going to parks and social gatherings, celebrating festivals are no longer allowed by the Taliban.

“No study for me and my sisters, no job for my mother, no songs and funny TV shows. No park or other places for entertainment.”

She said as a female and Hazara she has gotten used to danger.

“Successive attacks on Hazara private educational centres have put Hazara students’ life, including my own, in danger.

“The Taliban, generally, do not respect women and girls, and even insult them, beat them, stone them publicly under the pretext of wearing inappropriate clothes, walking with a strange boy on the street, and so on.

“Honestly, there is no feeling of safety for me when I go out; there is always fear of being killed by an attack, or fear of being disrespected by the Taliban.”

John and Lorna Norgrove set up the foundation in 2010.

Another student, aged 24, has studied for three years.

She said: “It has become totally impossible for a girl to follow her education, which is my basic right as a human.

‘I want to help my poor people’

“Harming, sexual violence and even killing of girls who continue their dreams and fight for their and the society’s bright future, is easy for the Taliban.”

The student says she wants to qualify to help people in Afghanistan.

She wants to “bring back the smile on my unfortunate and poor people’s faces”.

She added: “I am going to be the balm for girls’ wounds.

“I am going to save patients’ lives so that there should not be a single patient dying from a common disease.”

She adds: “The prospect of coming to Scotland is the light in the heart of dark days of my life.

“My family and I excitedly welcome the opportunity and I promise to do my best.”

Students’ stories are ‘heartbreaking’

John Norgrove, who with his wife Lorna set up the foundation in memory of their aid worker daughter, said it is heartbreaking hearing the students’ stories.

“It is hard to comprehend just how urgent and desperate this situation has become for our students.”

He said the government committed to take in 20,000 refugees, but in reality, there is no means to get them here.

“They have closed one pathway, but not opened another one and none of their recent correspondence has given us any indication of when that pathway might open.”

He said the charity is struggling with complicated bureaucracy and slow pace of the system.

The Home Office said since August 2021, the government has brought thousands of Afghan women and girls to safety in the UK.

It said supporting the resettlement of eligible Afghans remains a top priority.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Craigdarroch Hotel
Loch Ness monster cam hotel on the market for £895,000
St Magnus Cathedral
Councillors discuss new rules for lighting up St Magnus Cathedral
police appeal
Motorist clocked doing 62mph in 30mph zone near Carrbridge
drugs fraud report
Police seize £5 million drugs across Scotland in just three months
The iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct attracts thousands of tourists. Picture by Shutterstock.
Network chiefs finalise plans to repair cracks in famous Glenfinnan Viaduct
telephone exchange highland
Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction
Sheep have been sheltering from snow near Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
The volunteer crew from RNLI Kessock were called out to an incident near Rosemarkie on Sunday. Image: RNLI/Yvette Kershaw.
Lifeboat crew launched to rescue person trapped by tide near Rosemarkie

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
Former Evening Express news editor, Jimmy Lees, celebrated his 100th birthday at Broomhill Park on Monday. Pictured with manager Carolyn Slessor (left) and support worker Wendy Craig (right). Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Former Evening Express news editor Jimmy Lees celebrates 100th birthday
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: 'Continuity' from Humza Yousaf doesn't mean much given SNP's mediocre record
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'We had a terrible run but now we are back': Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani aims…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented