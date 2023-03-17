116 Highland communities to get new 20mph speed limit: Is your hometown affected?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland towns and villages will have a 20mph speed limit imposed from later this year to help improve road safety and promote active travel.

A total of 116 areas have been earmarked by the council to improve safety across the region.

Large stretches of roads and streets in Inverness, Fort Augustus, Mallaig, Spean Bridge, Kingussie and Nairn are among those due to be placed under a 20mph zone.

Speed reductions will also be imposed in Portree and Broadford on Skye.

Transport Scotland is funding the widespread rollout, with the first of the reductions due to be delivered by June.

Highland Council has now published maps of all the affected streets on their website HERE.

‘The changes will improve road safety’

Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, hopes the changes will improve road safety and encourage people to embrace active travel.

“Reducing speed on our roads helps to create a safer, more pleasant, environment, encouraging people to walk, wheel and cycle and enjoy spending time in their communities,” he said.

“The road safety benefits will be felt in each one of these 116 communities with their residents. including children accessing schools and play spaces and pedestrians and cyclists accessing local amenities, including shops local community centres etc doing so in a safer and more pleasant road environment.”

The venture was masterminded by the local authority following a series of surveys and speed checks carried out by members of their road safety team.

The new speed limits are intended to encourage more people to enjoy the great outdoors by walking and cycling.

Communities across Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey, Caithness, Inverness, Lochaber, Ross and Cromarty, Skye and Lochalsh and Sutherland will all be impacted by the changes.

Mr Gowans is hopeful the measures will also see improvements in air quality as more and more people take to the streets.

He said: “In addition, it is expected that environmental and air quality benefits will be realised if safer road conditions result in increased levels of walking and cycling.”

IN FULL: All Highland communities getting new 20mph zones

Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey

Auldearn

Aviemore

Boat of Garten

Carrbridge

Cromdale

Dulnain Bridge

Kincraig

Kingussie

Nairn

Nethy Bridge

Newtonmore

Piperhill

Caithness

Ackergill

Bower

Canisbay

Castletown

Dunbeath

Dunnet

Halkirk

Keiss

Latheronwheel

Lybster

Papigoe

Reay

Reiss

Scrabster

Staxigoe

Thrumster

Watten

Inverness

Ardersier

Balloch

Cannich

Clephanton

Croy

Culloden

Dores

Drumnadrochit

Fort Augustus

Inverness City

Kiltarlity

Kirkhill

Lewiston

Milton

Smithton

Sunnyside

Tomatin

Lochaber

Ballachulish

Corran

Invergarry

Kinlochleven

Lochaline

Mallaig

Morar

North Ballachuilish

Roy Bridge

Spean Bridge

Ross and Cromarty

Achintraid

Achterneed

Alness

Applecross

Aultbea

Avoch

Balintore

Barbaraville

Conon Bridge

Contin

Craigdarroch Drive

Cromarty

Evanton

Fortrose

Gairloch

Garve

Hill of Fearn

Hilton of Cadboll

Inver

Jemimaville

Lochcarron

Marybank

Maryburgh

Milton

Muir Of Ord

North Kessock

Poolewe

Portmahomack

Rosemarkie

Saltburn

Shandwick

Shieldaig

Strathpeffer

Tain

Ullapool

Skye and Lochalsh

Broadford

Carbost

Dornie

Dunvegan

Edinbane

Kyle of Lochalsh

Kyleakin

Portree

Staffin

Sutherland

Ardgay

Bettyhill

Bonar Bridge

Brora

Drumbeg

Durness

Edderton

Embo

Golspie

Helmsdale

Lairg

Lochinver

Pittentrail

Portskerra

Scourie

Tongue