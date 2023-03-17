116 Highland communities to get new 20mph speed limit: Is your hometown affected?

Highland towns and villages will have a 20mph speed limit imposed from later this year to help improve road safety and promote active travel.
A total of 116 areas have been earmarked by the council to improve safety across the region.
Large stretches of roads and streets in Inverness, Fort Augustus, Mallaig, Spean Bridge, Kingussie and Nairn are among those due to be placed under a 20mph zone.
Speed reductions will also be imposed in Portree and Broadford on Skye.
Transport Scotland is funding the widespread rollout, with the first of the reductions due to be delivered by June.
‘The changes will improve road safety’
Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, hopes the changes will improve road safety and encourage people to embrace active travel.
“Reducing speed on our roads helps to create a safer, more pleasant, environment, encouraging people to walk, wheel and cycle and enjoy spending time in their communities,” he said.
“The road safety benefits will be felt in each one of these 116 communities with their residents. including children accessing schools and play spaces and pedestrians and cyclists accessing local amenities, including shops local community centres etc doing so in a safer and more pleasant road environment.”
The venture was masterminded by the local authority following a series of surveys and speed checks carried out by members of their road safety team.
The new speed limits are intended to encourage more people to enjoy the great outdoors by walking and cycling.
Communities across Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey, Caithness, Inverness, Lochaber, Ross and Cromarty, Skye and Lochalsh and Sutherland will all be impacted by the changes.
Mr Gowans is hopeful the measures will also see improvements in air quality as more and more people take to the streets.
He said: “In addition, it is expected that environmental and air quality benefits will be realised if safer road conditions result in increased levels of walking and cycling.”
IN FULL: All Highland communities getting new 20mph zones
Badenoch, Nairn and Strathspey
- Auldearn
- Aviemore
- Boat of Garten
- Carrbridge
- Cromdale
- Dulnain Bridge
- Kincraig
- Kingussie
- Nairn
- Nethy Bridge
- Newtonmore
- Piperhill
Caithness
- Ackergill
- Bower
- Canisbay
- Castletown
- Dunbeath
- Dunnet
- Halkirk
- Keiss
- Latheronwheel
- Lybster
- Papigoe
- Reay
- Reiss
- Scrabster
- Staxigoe
- Thrumster
- Watten
Inverness
- Ardersier
- Balloch
- Cannich
- Clephanton
- Croy
- Culloden
- Dores
- Drumnadrochit
- Fort Augustus
- Inverness City
- Kiltarlity
- Kirkhill
- Lewiston
- Milton
- Smithton
- Sunnyside
- Tomatin
Lochaber
- Ballachulish
- Corran
- Invergarry
- Kinlochleven
- Lochaline
- Mallaig
- Morar
- North Ballachuilish
- Roy Bridge
- Spean Bridge
Ross and Cromarty
- Achintraid
- Achterneed
- Alness
- Applecross
- Aultbea
- Avoch
- Balintore
- Barbaraville
- Conon Bridge
- Contin
- Craigdarroch Drive
- Cromarty
- Evanton
- Fortrose
- Gairloch
- Garve
- Hill of Fearn
- Hilton of Cadboll
- Inver
- Jemimaville
- Lochcarron
- Marybank
- Maryburgh
- Milton
- Muir Of Ord
- North Kessock
- Poolewe
- Portmahomack
- Rosemarkie
- Saltburn
- Shandwick
- Shieldaig
- Strathpeffer
- Tain
- Ullapool
Skye and Lochalsh
- Broadford
- Carbost
- Dornie
- Dunvegan
- Edinbane
- Kyle of Lochalsh
- Kyleakin
- Portree
- Staffin
Sutherland
- Ardgay
- Bettyhill
- Bonar Bridge
- Brora
- Drumbeg
- Durness
- Edderton
- Embo
- Golspie
- Helmsdale
- Lairg
- Lochinver
- Pittentrail
- Portskerra
- Scourie
- Tongue