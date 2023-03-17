Moray baby loss charity to upgrade ‘forget me not’ room at Dr Gray’s in Elgin after donation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray baby loss charity will put money received from a grant towards upgrading the “forget me not” room at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The local branch of the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands) was recently awarded a community grant worth £518 from Tesco in Keith.

Sands Moray is run by volunteers Lorna Howie and Tina Megevand with the group meeting once a month at Mansion House Hotel in Elgin.

Mrs Megevans said the money will go towards things that make life “a little bit more bearable” after heartbreaking news, including providing SD cards to take photos, coffee pods, toiletries and supportive reading material, including children’s books.

Discussing the SD cards, which are part of special baby boxes the charity makes for bereaved parents, she added: “Sans pays for the SD cards so parents can take photos of the baby, so we provide all that and little tiny photo albums.”

The forget me not room at Dr Gray’s is located in Ward 3 of the hospital and previous donations to it from Sands include a double bed so partners can stay next to each other, a low light lamp, a clock and flowers.

Just recently, Elgin artist Stephanie Snyder of SFS Art in the town created and donated a painting for the room.

In a message to families affected by baby loss in the local area, Mrs Megevans said: “We are two volunteers who hold fundraising and support meetings for Moray families affected by baby loss whether recently or a long time ago.

“We are available by phone, email and Facebook.”