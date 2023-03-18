Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 72-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries following a crash in Shetland.

Police and paramedics were called to Pier Road in Walls on Friday following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The incident, involving a black Citroen Berlingo and a parked orange Suzuki Swift, happened near the pier shortly after 1.10pm.

The woman was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick with serious injuries before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police launch appeal for information

Police are returning to the scene today as investigations get under way.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and assist them with their inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“Officers from Highland and Islands road policing unit will be attending the scene in Walls today to carry out an investigation.

“We would urge anyone who may have information about the incident to contact 101, quoting reference 1585 of March 17.”