Hero coastguards who saved man following Bragar cliff fall recognised

Seven brave coastguards have been honoured for their part in a daring three-and-a-half-hour cliff rescue.

A climber fell from the cliffs at Bragar, on the west coast of Lewis, in the evening of June 3 last year.

He managed to call for help, sparking a major rescue effort.

Teams from Stornoway, Bragar, Ness, Breasclete, Miavaig and Harris were scrambled to the scene, along with the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter.

They quickly established the casualty was badly hurt and wedged between cliffs and a sea stack, and that he would only be saved in a rope rescue by abseiling coastguards.

Rope technicians descended the cliff before manoeuvring the man on to a stretcher. He was transported safely to the top of the cliff and then taken by helicopter to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

‘Highly technical and challenging’ rescue

The operation was said to have “tested bravery and decision making of all involved”.

Now they have received a Chief Coastguard Commendation at a special presentation at Bragar Community Centre.

Those who received the commendations were incident commander and coastal officer David Smith; edge safety operators Derek Smith and Norman Macdonald; rope rescue technicians William Clark and Toby Reynolds; officer in charge Peader Smith; and rope rescue technician and coastal officer Ronald Maclean.

Murdo Macaulay, coastal operations area commander, said: “This was a highly technical and challenging rescue that tested the bravery and decision making of all involved. Thanks to that bravery and decision making, a life was saved.

“It makes me proud to work with such hard working and professional individuals, as we together continue upholding the values and objectives of HM Coastguard. I hope these commendations give those involved the recognition they deserve.”