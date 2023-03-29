Woman taken to hospital after fall on Isle of Mull coastal path

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old woman has been rescued and taken to hospital after falling 16ft down a muddy slope on the Isle of Mull.

The incident happened on the Tobermory Lighthouse circuit, a coastal route linking the town with the lighthouse at Rubha nan Gall, this morning.

Stornoway Coastguard received a phone call from the ambulance service at 11.14am today in order to locate the woman.

Coastguard rescue teams from Tobermory, as well as Craignure on the island were called to the scene, including the Tobermory RNLI lifeboat.

As well as this, the police and fire and rescue services attended.

The 25-year-old was rescued by the coastguard’s cliff rescue team. The woman had fallen into trees and thick undergrowth.

She was carried away to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher.

A coastguard spokesman said the woman was believed to be conscious. but cold. She had “no obvious injuries”.