‘He’s having fun’: Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘He’s having fun’: Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal

The American newspaper describes the cookbook author as 'exuberant and cheeky'.

By Louise Glen
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.

The Hebridean Baker has made it into The Wall Street Journal with a review of his first cookbook.

Lewis-born Coinneach MacLeod, who is in the midst of a North American tour, said he was “so excited” to be mentioned by the leading newspaper.

Mr MacLeod’s Scottish cookbook is said to be the “bestselling” in Scotland.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “Wow! So excited that The Wall Street Journal has chosen the Hebridean Baker, Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish islands in its best spring cookbooks collection.

“I love the quote ‘MacLeod’s exuberant, cheeky enthusiasm for a cooking culture that leans on tight community bonds and defiant good humor is contagious’.”

He then joked: “Me, cheeky?”.

Wow! So excited that the Wall Street Journal has chosen the Hebridean Baker, Recipes & Wee Stories from the Scottish…

Posted by Hebridean Baker on Saturday, 1 April 2023

Mr MacLeod has seen great success with his cookbook after becoming a Tik Tok sensation with his mix of recipes, Gaelic and love of island life.

The book is included in The Wall Street Journal’s list of “Spring 2023 Reading: The Five Best Cookbooks”.

He’s having fun

About Mr MacLeod’s book, it states: “The rough and windswept Hebrides islands off the coast of Scotland aren’t often on the list of culinary hotspots, given a short growing season and long history of scarcity.

“But as Coinneach MacLeod writes in the introduction to “The Hebridean Baker,’ this land of gnarly, intertwined Gaelic and Norse roots is ‘a larder like no other’. Mr

“MacLeod’s exuberant, cheeky enthusiasm for a cooking culture that leans on tight community bonds and defiant good humor is contagious. He’s having fun.

“Mr MacLeod plays the hits—shortbreads, oat cookies, treacle tarts and tattie scones—but it’s the deep cuts that really shine.

“Take Aunt Bellag’s Duff, a rustic, soulful steamed pudding (move over, sticky toffee), or take Scottish Tablet, a traditional bite-size (er, wee) candy that sits somewhere on the family tree of fudge. Both take focus to make, but over deliver on the wow factor.

It adds: “For a simpler springtime bake, turn to Mr MacLeod’s punchy one-bowl Rabarbrakake—rhubarb cake with cardamom, raspberries and almonds. Be sure to save a slice for breakfast the next morning.

“The flavours intensify as it sits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
Three coastguard teams and Wick lifeboat were called to assist. Image: FV Reaper.
Wick coastguards carry out search for 'possible concern for a person'
Louis the osprey has returned to Loch Arkaig. Image: Woodland Trust Scotland.
Watch as 'lockdown' Louis the osprey makes welcome return to Loch Arkaig
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll: A meat cleaver murder bid and the case of the Titanium…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. North Walls and Gordonstoun students teamed up for a charity concert to support the RNLI on Hoy. Picture shows; North Walls and Gordonstoun students. North Walls. Supplied by North Walls Community School Date; 27/03/2023
Orkney and Gordonstoun pupils throw RNLI a lifeline
Children are being sexualised at an early age, parents have argued. Image: Stock.
'Filthy' language in sex education resources has no place in Highland primary classrooms, say…
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
Andy Kent in Malawi. Image: Andy Kent/ Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Inverness surgeon at forefront of supporting medics in Malawi
Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) look up at Mysterio's menacing drones above London in Spider Man: Far from Home. Image: Sony Pictures
How drones went from Christmas toys to business tools
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pensioner admitted careless driving on the A9 Picture shows; A9 south of Cromarty Bridge. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Careless driver swerved over A9 and mounted grass verge

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. 100mph careless driver caught near Findon Picture shows; B9163 near Findon. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented