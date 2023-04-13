New supergroup formed to stop energy giant ‘blighting Highland landscape’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A forum of Highland community councils is being created to unite a campaign over a controversial planned new power line.

SSEN proposals to route a new 400KV overhead line from Spittal in Caithness to Beauly and on to Peterhead have drawn strong criticism.

Some 24 community councils between Spittal and Beauly have been invited to join the new forum, with 19 already signed up.

Public meeting to discuss power line plan

A public meeting will be held at Strathpeffer Pavilion on May 19 where representatives from SSEN and MP Ian Blackford will attend.

A new series of consultations on potential route options for the overhead line between Beauly and Peterhead have also been announced.

The meeting has been called by Strathpeffer Community Council which is setting up the Highland forum.

Council chairman Ron McAulay said: “The meeting will give the community the opportunity to put questions to SSEN and hear their latest thinking after a consultation.

“Hopefully it will be well attended and be a useful and positive discussion.”

Mr McAulay said the forum will give SSEN the opportunity to consult directly with one body covering such a wide area.

He said it will look specifically at the initial remit given to SSEN which he believes is “flawed” in relation to possible routes for pylons and the use of subsea and underground cables.

It will also examine the consultation which he said was a “token gesture” and not meaningful.

Mr McAulay added: “I get the very strong impression that people are upset, concerned and, in some cases, outraged at what’s being suggested.

“These huge pylons cutting through communities could take a rural landscape and make it an industrial landscape. In some places, it is quite shocking.”

Ian Blackford said the need to upgrade the power network is accepted, but it must be with community consent and support.

“I am surprised by the heavy-handed nature of the approach that SSEN has taken and have stressed to them the importance of proper engagement with the community.

“The meeting on May 18 allows for SSEN to reset their relationship and to take on board the legitimate concerns of the community on the proposed route.”

SSEN’s plans are part of a proposed £7 billion upgrade to its network to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

As well as the transmission line from Beauly to Peterhead, new substations are planned along the route.

‘Committed to working with the community’

The power company extended the consultation period until April 14 in response to local feedback.

A SSEN Transmission spokeswoman said: “We remain fully committed to working closely with the local community and wider stakeholders to help inform the design of this nationally significant project.

“We look forward to working with a Highland forum of community councils to help further engage on this project.”

She thanked people for feedback which will be considered as the company refines its proposals.

“While the project consultation period closes on April 14, our engagement will be ongoing.

“We will be working closely with the local community and stakeholders, seeking their input throughout the development of the project.”

The plans prompted the formation of a new campaign group, Communities B4 Power Companies, by residents near Beauly.

A public meeting organised by the group last week was attended by more than 150 residents.

A hard-hitting billboard depicting pylons scarring a woman’s face was unveiled at the meeting.

It carries the words “What kind of thug scars Highland beauty? Just say No to SSEN and Scottish Government plans”.

Another group Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Group is campaigning against the plans.

And the owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland is considering legal action to stop the plan she says threaten her £10 million renovation of the landmark.

It is claimed the planned line threatens historical, environmental and cultural sites in many parts of the Highlands.

Nine new consultation events planned

SSEN’s new consultations will seek feedback on its initial preferred routes for the Peterhead-Beauly line.

It will also discuss the site selection for new infrastructure in Peterhead, known as the Peterhead Net Zero 2030 development.

The meetings will take place in Peterhead (April 17), New Deer (April 18), Turriff (April 19), Keith (April 20), Huntly (April 21), Elgin (April 24), Forres (April 25), Inverness (April 26) and Beauly (April 27).

A virtual event will also be organised.

SSEN Transmission lead project manager Catherine Swan said: “We look forward to building on the constructive engagement we have enjoyed with communities and wider stakeholders in the area and encourage anyone with an interest in the project to come along to one of our in-person events later this month, or join us at our virtual event, to share their views.”

