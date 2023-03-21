Campaign group formed to fight ‘unacceptable’ power line plans around Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaign group formed to fight ‘unacceptable’ power line plans around Beauly

Campaigners claim a new substation site would cover about 56 acres – the equivalent of about 30 football pitches.

By John Ross
Community B4 Power Companies members Elaine Hodgson, Lyndsey Ward and Denise Davis with Steve Byford, chairman of Kilmorack Community Council. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community B4 Power Companies members Elaine Hodgson, Lyndsey Ward and Denise Davis with Steve Byford, chairman of Kilmorack Community Council. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new campaign group will try to stop proposed major new power lines that would cause the “horrific industrialisation” of communities around Beauly.

Communities B4 Power Companies will hold a public meeting on April 7 in Kiltarlity Hall to discuss action against the SSEN Transmission plans.

It also wants an extension to the public consultation deadline at the end of this month.

What is being planned?

The power company is proposing a £7 billion upgrade to its network to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It includes a new 400kV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly, and from Beauly to Peterhead.

A subsea connection from the Western Isles is planned to connect to Beauly via underground cables from Dundonnell and a high voltage direct current converter station.

Three new 400KV substations are also earmarked for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland.

In addition, a subsea cable in planned between Spittal and Peterhead.

SSEN is seeking feedback on the power line routes. It is considering sites for the 400Kv substation and converter, with the current preferred option to have both at the same location.

SSEN is to consult on power lines routes

It says a joint substation site would cover 56 acres, compared to the 42-acre existing substation site at West Balblair.

Campaigners, who fought the controversial Beauly-Denny powerline upgrade, which they called “a monument to environmental vandalism”, say more transmission lines impacting the same area is “unacceptable”.

The Beauly-Denny line, which became fully operational in 2015, was subject to Scotland’s longest and most expensive public inquiry at the time.

Lyndsey Ward, one of those behind the new group, said: “This is far worse than Beauly-Denny. It’s bigger pylons, a much bigger area and it’s coming in three directions.

“What they want to do is so massive. It will alter the face of the Highlands.

“We are not just going to sit back, we are trying to stop it.”

Area will become an ‘industrial mess’

Ms Ward said a consultation meeting this month came as an “absolute bombshell” for residents. That was when they realised the scale of the proposals.

“People are outraged. Hundreds of people attended the meeting and most left ashen-faced at what was about to be unleashed.

“The whole area will be an industrial mess.”

She also asked: “Why is SSEN under-grounding 80km of transmission cable from Dundonnel to Beauly, yet think it appropriate to string high voltage transmission lines on mammoth pylons through our communities or building huge noisy substations/converters near people’s homes?

“Why is it never about protecting communities? Why do environmental assessments worry about the newts and the bats etc (all worthy concerns of course) but never have empathy for those whose lives they turn upside down?”

She said Beauly means ‘beautiful place’.

But she added: “If SSEN gets its way there will only be industrial hardware in Beauly and the surrounding area and no beauty left at all.”

The campaigners will hold a public meeting on April 7. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elaine Hodgson, another member of the campaign group, said it wants to raise awareness of the scale of the proposals.

“Not enough people are aware of the enormity of what SSEN is proposing. Both the Westminster and Holyrood governments are prepared to sacrifice the Highlands by enabling SSEN to trash the land and destroy habitats.

“We are the ones living under a grid of pylons and beside substations 30 times the size of a football pitch.

“We need to step up the fight for our environment and send a loud and resounding message to SSEN.”

‘People don’t realise how bad it’s going to be’

Steve Byford, chairman of Kilmorack Community Council, said he is fully behind the campaign.

“It’s totally unacceptable. The consultation is not really a consultation. Will it really change anything?”

Mr Byford describes the planned substation as “colossal”.

“What they are proposing is just horrendous and I don’t think people realise just how bad it’s going to be if it gets the go ahead.

“We already have the Beauly-Denny line running through our community. Basically, this is another one of those proposed coming down from the north and another one going east to Peterhead.

“They are proposing the easiest and cheapest option for SSEN, while we get the worst possible option. That’s not acceptable.”

The existing substtion at West Balblair. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A SSEN Transmission spokeswoman said: “The Spittal, Loch Buidhe, Beauly project is in early development, and at this stage no overhead line positions have been identified.

“We are currently seeking feedback to help us determine a proposed approximately 1km wide route for each section of the development.

“After which, we will then seek further feedback on these proposals, with consultation events expected to take place later this year.”

The spokeswoman said the project will help to deliver government net zero targets. She said it will also play a critical role in securing future energy independence. This will be through clean, homegrown low-carbon power.

She thanked those who have given feedback and urged others to send comments by March 31.

“It is important for us to get a variety of different opinions at this very early stage and every stage of the project’s development, so we can develop our proposals in partnership with the local community.”

