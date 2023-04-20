Unexploded bomb discovered propping open door in Stornoway house clearance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to a Stornoway property after a First World War bomb was discovered propping open a door.

Police remain at the scene on Lewis Street after receiving reports of the item just after 4pm yesterday.

The ordnance disposal team have now been contacted.

A cordon has been set up and it has been confirmed that the unexploded ordnance is in a safe location.

Bomb moved from behind door to Stornoway garden

The bomb was discovered propping open a door.

The shell, believed to have been kept by a family in the home for many years, has been provisionally identified as dating to the First World War– but it’s not known whether it is still live.

Police and Coastguard were notified of the find when the shell was discovered during a house clearance following a bereavement.

Meanwhile, the shell has been removed to the far end of the garden away from residential property.

Coastguard officers are also at the scene to assist police with maintaining the cordon on the street where a number of houses, businesses, the court building and a church are located.

A Navy explosive ordnance disposal team is due to attend tonight.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that an ordnance item was found at a property on Lewis Street, Isle of Lewis, around 4.20pm on Wednesday, April 19.

“The item is in a safe location and EOD have been contacted. Officers remain at the scene.”