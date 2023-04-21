Man in hospital after slipping down Loch Ness embankment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after falling down the embankment of Loch Ness.

It is understood the man slid down the west embankment on the A82 Inverness to Fort Augustus road, near the Lochside Hostel.

Loch Ness lifeboat was launched just before 1.30pm along with the Inverness Coastguard Rescue Team.

The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched one unit to scene and the man was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

An ambulance spokesman said: ““We received a call today at 13.07 hours to attend an incident at Loch Ness.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a GP to the scene. One male patient was transported to Raigmore Hospital.”

A police spokeswomen said: “Around 1pm on Friday, 21 April, 2023 we received a report that a man had fallen down and embankment at the A82 Alltsigh access road, Glenmoriston, Inverness.”