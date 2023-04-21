Your school lunch menu this week: April 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Your school lunch menu this week: April 24

What's for lunch this week?

By Calum Petrie
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
What's on offer from the school canteen?

The school lunch menu changes on a weekly basis across the north and north-east.

Menus are issued to families but we know how difficult it is to find them when you’re busy preparing uniforms, PE kits and so on for the next day.

So each Sunday evening we will give parents and carers a reminder of what dishes primary school canteens will be serving up for their children in the coming week.

Don’t forget, all P4 pupils are also now entitled to the free school lunches already offered to all P1 to P3 children.

And P5s are now getting the same.

Here is the school lunch menu for each area for the week beginning Monday, April 24.

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Highland

Moray

Orkney

Shetland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Schools

What's on offer from the school canteen?
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: April 17
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues
What's on offer from the school canteen?
My child is addicted to video games - what do I do?
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
4
What's on offer from the school canteen?
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Exclusive: Hazlehead Academy bus service back from the chopping block
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Former Dyce student giving city's ASN pupils a leg up
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Orkney and Gordonstoun pupils throw RNLI a lifeline
Child playing in trees at outdoor nursery in the Highlands
New NatureScot report says school children need to be more connected to nature

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
What's on offer from the school canteen?
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
3
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
4
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
5
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts
6
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
7
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
8
What's on offer from the school canteen?
New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer
9
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to ‘feed his family for a year’
10
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
11

More from Press and Journal

What's on offer from the school canteen?
Reds revival under Barry Robson is only just beginning, says Jonny Hayes
raigmore interchange
Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange
What's on offer from the school canteen?
GALLERY: Rally cars pack Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Charles Davidson
Aberdeen man walking with 'slight hunch' reported missing
What's on offer from the school canteen?
UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre opens near Aviemore
What's on offer from the school canteen?
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers to strike Monday
This image shows that the new Ellon Wheel Park could look like.
'Huge step forward' for Ellon Wheel Park with £400,000 cash boost
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Wildfires near Glenuig put out after two days as SFRS warning extended into the…
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital's midwife unit to be relocated for six weeks due to leak
What's on offer from the school canteen?
Watchdog tells Persley Castle Care Home to improve patients' wellbeing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented