MV Alfred to be deployed route offering ‘huge relief’ to Arran residents

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ferry brought in to ease pressure on CalMac routes on the West Coast is due to enter service today.

The MV Alfred is being launched on the Ardrossan to Brodick route today for the next nine months.

After suffering a fault to its hydraulic system and successfully undergoing sea trials, the ferry will be joining CalMac’s fleet.

However, it will be operated and maintained by its owners, Pentland Ferries.

The move of the additional ferry has been funded by the Scottish Government for £9 million. It is hoped the catamaran will help mitigate disruption experienced by many island communities.

News ‘huge relief’ for residents

MV Alfred will initially work on a “turn up and go basis” as part of a two-week trial.

CalMac said this is to determine if it is a suitable vessel for the route.

While the ferry has similar vehicle-carrying capacity to other vessels, its overall capacity is expected to be reduced.

This is due to increased turnaround times, passage times and limitation of length of the working day due to crewing model.

Sally Campbell from Arran Ferry Action Group said the deployment was exciting news for the island.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she said: “It’s rare but good news. After a very challenging winter, spring and now early summer for CalMac, I mean it’s been very difficult for Arran.

“And Arran is open for business. It’s actually kept going and there’s huge relief for residents and for the businesses.

“I think we’re very happy that at last there’s been action and it’s an exciting prospect for the island.”

A possible greener option for island travel

Providing the trial period goes well, Ms Campbell said they hope medium speed roll-on passenger catamarans will be considered as a long-term strategy.

She added: “I think it’s an important consideration after all they have lower bill costs, lower running costs, significantly reduced fuel use and therefore much greener.

“And all with a car deck area and passenger capacity that we desperately need for Arran and not just Arran but all of the ferries on the West Coast. ”

For two weeks, the ferry is scheduled to operate two daily return services and will berth overnight in Ardrossan.

Due to technical problems with MV Alfred’s starboard thruster, the vessel is unsuitable to be deployed at Port Askaig. However, Pentland Ferries will continue to work on a solution.

CalMac added its deployment would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.