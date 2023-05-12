MV Alfred to be deployed route offering ‘huge relief’ to Arran residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

MV Alfred to be deployed route offering ‘huge relief’ to Arran residents

MV Alfred will initially work on a "turn up and go basis" as part of a two-week trial.

By Lottie Hood
MV Alfred
MV Alfred is being deployed on the Ardrossan to Brodick route. Image: CalMac.

A ferry brought in to ease pressure on CalMac routes on the West Coast is due to enter service today.

The MV Alfred is being launched on the Ardrossan to Brodick route today for the next nine months.

After suffering a fault to its hydraulic system and successfully undergoing sea trials, the ferry will be joining CalMac’s fleet.

However, it will be operated and maintained by its owners, Pentland Ferries.

The move of the additional ferry has been funded by the Scottish Government for £9 million. It is hoped the catamaran will help mitigate disruption experienced by many island communities.

The MV Alfred has a different configuration than other ferries and so was required to undergo berthing trials before entering service. Image: Pentland Ferries.

News ‘huge relief’ for residents

MV Alfred will initially work on a “turn up and go basis” as part of a two-week trial.

CalMac said this is to determine if it is a suitable vessel for the route.

While the ferry has similar vehicle-carrying capacity to other vessels, its overall capacity is expected to be reduced. 

This is due to increased turnaround times, passage times and limitation of length of the working day due to crewing model.

Sally Campbell from Arran Ferry Action Group said the deployment was exciting news for the island.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she said: “It’s rare but good news. After a very challenging winter, spring and now early summer for CalMac, I mean it’s been very difficult for Arran.

“And Arran is open for business. It’s actually kept going and there’s huge relief for residents and for the businesses.

“I think we’re very happy that at last there’s been action and it’s an exciting prospect for the island.”

A possible greener option for island travel

Providing the trial period goes well, Ms Campbell said they hope medium speed roll-on passenger catamarans will be considered as a long-term strategy.

She added: “I think it’s an important consideration after all they have lower bill costs, lower running costs, significantly reduced fuel use and therefore much greener.

“And all with a car deck area and passenger capacity that we desperately need for Arran and not just Arran but all of the ferries on the West Coast. ”

For two weeks, the ferry is scheduled to operate two daily return services and will berth overnight in Ardrossan.

Due to technical problems with MV Alfred’s starboard thruster, the vessel is unsuitable to be deployed at Port Askaig. However, Pentland Ferries will continue to work on a solution.

CalMac added its deployment would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]