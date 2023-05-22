Football legend to swim English Channel in honour of Highland teen with ‘butterfly skin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football legend to swim English Channel in honour of Highland teen with ‘butterfly skin’

Graeme Souness hopes to raise £1.1 million for

By Michelle Henderson
Former footballer Graeme Souness is swimming the English Channel in honour of 14-year-old Isla Grist, who he described as the "most courageous human" he's ever met. She has butterfly skin, a painful skin condition that causes skin to blister. Image: Debra.
A former Scottish football star has teamed up with a Highland dad to raise awareness of a rare skin condition.

Isla Grist suffers from recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a genetic condition that causes the skin to become fragile and tear or blister at the slightest touch.

It is sometimes called “butterfly skin”.

The condition leaves the 14-year-old in extreme pain and she struggles to complete the simplest of daily tasks.

Inspired by her story, and determined to raise awareness, family friend Graeme Souness has challenged himself to swim the English Channel.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mr Souness described EB as “evil” and said Isla is the “most courageous human being” he’s ever come across.

The former Scotland captain will be joined by Isla’s dad Andy for the June 18 challenge. They estimate it will take around 16 hours to complete the 20.5 mile crossing.

They hope to raise £1.1 million for Debra, the butterfly skin charity.

Sponsorship will raise money for drugs

Funds will go towards clinical tests on drugs already available within the NHS that could radically improve the lives of those living with EB.

The former footballer, manager and pundit admitted the challenge will not be easy and revealed he has avoided swimming in the sea until now.

But the 70-year-old is determined to help Isla and the 5,000 others living with EB in the UK.

He said: “From the time I have spent with Isla and her family, I have seen first-hand the extreme pain this devastating condition causes and the daily challenges it creates for them. I wanted to do something that could make a difference to Isla’s life and to the lives of so many others living with EB and the slightly crazy idea of swimming the English Channel was suggested.

“Now I’m not one to walk away from a challenge but this is all new to me; despite living by the sea for the past 16 years, I’ve never been in it, and Isla is the only reason I did.”

Graeme Souness and Andy Grist are swimming the English Channel to raise money for butterfly skin charity Debra. Image: Debra

‘Training hard’

Proud Isla praised her dad and Mr Souness for their efforts to fight the “brutal” condition.

She said: “My dad was not the best swimmer before he agreed to swim the English Channel with Graeme for Debra.

“Dad’s been training hard in the sea and pool, including through a tough Scottish winter, and I’m so proud of him and Graeme for pushing themselves like this to try and help raise awareness of EB.

“EB is brutal, trust me, and we need as many people as possible to join the fight to stop the pain of EB.”

Her dad added: “I know that Isla wants what we all want: a life free of pain. A life free of the fear that EB will continue to devastate her increasingly fragile body. She has told me this and it was hard to hear but impossible to ignore and we must continue to Fight EB.

“That’s why I am privileged to be joining the team swimming the English Channel.”

Editor's Picks

Conversation

