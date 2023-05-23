Shetland social worker issued warning after telling ‘vulnerable’ man he could leave her £600 in his will

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland social worker issued warning after telling ‘vulnerable’ man he could leave her £600 in his will

The man amended his will to give the care worker £600 - but subsequently removed her.

By Chris Cromar
The Shetland-based social service worker has been issued a warning from the Scottish Social Services Council.
A Shetland social service worker has been issued a warning from the Scottish Social Services Council. Image: Shutterstock/ Fizkes.

A Shetland social worker has been issued a warning after suggesting to a client he could leave her £600 in his will.

Alice Moore was working for the council’s support at home independent living service when she assured the man it was “legal” for him to leave her money – despite it not being allowed.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now put a warning on her record for 18 months after ruling she her fitness to practice had been impaired.

The watchdog learned that a service user had wanted to give Ms Moore money for the extra help she had given him and that she had told him “Well you can leave the money in your will – it’s legal” (or words to that affect).

She went on to suggest he should leave her £600, which resulted in him adding the bequest to his will.

The incident happened between March 13, 2020 and February 26, 2021.

Alice Moore is employed by Shetland Islands Council. Image: Lauren Robertson/DC Thomson.

The SSSC found that although these comments were regarded to be made “without financial motivation”, they were prone to be misinterpreted, which they were.

Public would have ‘concerns’ over bequest

The body ruled Ms Moore had risked damage to the man’s estate and beneficiaries, potentially causing emotional harm.

They also noted the man had become “apprehensive” at her returning to care for him, with the individual removing the bequest from his will.

The SSSC panel believed that since the comments were made in a light-hearted nature, there is likely to be no “fundamental issues” with Ms Moore’s values.

But members did feel that a reasonable member of the public would “have concerns” about a social service worker – in a position of trust – being left a bequest in the will of a vulnerable service user as a result of their own comments, even if light-hearted.

Miss Moore has been given a warning for 18 months.

Covert listening

The SSSC also considered a complaint that in or around August 2018, Ms Moore provided a colleague with a listening/recording device to set up, which would have enabled her to “covertly listen to workplace conversations”.

They ruled her fitness to practice was impaired as she was respecting the privacy of service users and acting in a disrespectful manner to colleagues.

Issuing her with an 18-month warning, the SSSC acknowledged Ms Moore’s previous good history, cooperation with the investigation and positive character references.

The SSSC wrote to her Moore on April 26 to say they wanted to place a warning on her registration, which she did not contest or ask for a fitness to practice hearing.

The notice came into effect on May 20.

A spokesman for Shetland Islands Council said: “This individual is no longer employed by us and we note the decision of the SSSC in this case”

