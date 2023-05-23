Shetland social worker issued warning after telling ‘vulnerable’ man he could leave her £600 in his will

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Shetland social worker has been issued a warning after suggesting to a client he could leave her £600 in his will.

Alice Moore was working for the council’s support at home independent living service when she assured the man it was “legal” for him to leave her money – despite it not being allowed.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now put a warning on her record for 18 months after ruling she her fitness to practice had been impaired.

The watchdog learned that a service user had wanted to give Ms Moore money for the extra help she had given him and that she had told him “Well you can leave the money in your will – it’s legal” (or words to that affect).

She went on to suggest he should leave her £600, which resulted in him adding the bequest to his will.

The incident happened between March 13, 2020 and February 26, 2021.

The SSSC found that although these comments were regarded to be made “without financial motivation”, they were prone to be misinterpreted, which they were.

Public would have ‘concerns’ over bequest

The body ruled Ms Moore had risked damage to the man’s estate and beneficiaries, potentially causing emotional harm.

They also noted the man had become “apprehensive” at her returning to care for him, with the individual removing the bequest from his will.

The SSSC panel believed that since the comments were made in a light-hearted nature, there is likely to be no “fundamental issues” with Ms Moore’s values.

But members did feel that a reasonable member of the public would “have concerns” about a social service worker – in a position of trust – being left a bequest in the will of a vulnerable service user as a result of their own comments, even if light-hearted.

Covert listening

The SSSC also considered a complaint that in or around August 2018, Ms Moore provided a colleague with a listening/recording device to set up, which would have enabled her to “covertly listen to workplace conversations”.

They ruled her fitness to practice was impaired as she was respecting the privacy of service users and acting in a disrespectful manner to colleagues.

Issuing her with an 18-month warning, the SSSC acknowledged Ms Moore’s previous good history, cooperation with the investigation and positive character references.

The SSSC wrote to her Moore on April 26 to say they wanted to place a warning on her registration, which she did not contest or ask for a fitness to practice hearing.

The notice came into effect on May 20.

A spokesman for Shetland Islands Council said: “This individual is no longer employed by us and we note the decision of the SSSC in this case”