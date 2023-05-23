Watch: Inverness Caley Thistle Scottish Cup final song released, with it urging fans ‘to get behind the boys’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Inverness Caley Thistle Scottish Cup final song released, with it urging fans ‘to get behind the boys’

It has been recorded by Inverness-based soul band Scooty & the Skyhooks.

By Chris Cromar

An Inverness band has released a song that they hope will inspire Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory by beating Celtic next month.

Scooty & the Skyhooks – a nine-piece soul band with a brass section  – have released the song – in conjunction with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Titled “Caley Caley” they have even released a video showing them performing the hit.

It features good luck messages from fans, including dogs, of all ages, with schools and sports clubs in the Highland capital also involved.

Members of Scooty and the Skyhooks at the recording of the song.
Scooty and the Skyhooks have penned Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final song. Image: Scooty and the Skyhooks.

The song, based on Bad Manners remake of the hit “Wooly Bully”, mentions two Inverness Caley Thistle players – midfielder Scott Allardice and record goal scorer Billy McKay.

These two players will be vital if the Highlanders are to beat the Glasgow giants against the odds at Hampden on Saturday June 3.

‘Let’s get behind the boys’

At the beginning of the song, commentary of McKay’s second and Caley Thistle’s third goal from April’s 3-0 semi-final win against Falkirk, which also took place at the national stadium, is heard.

The hit urges Caley Jags fans “to get behind the boys to make the dream come true”.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans singing at Hampden.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking to the P&J, Scooty & the Skyhooks drummer Norman MacLean – a Caley Jag – said: “The chorus is very much a sort of sing along or chant along that we’re hoping we’ll hear the fans singing at Hampden.”

The song has been selected to be used in the pre-match playlist of songs at the stadium, and at the end of the tie if they come out on top.

He said: “It’s absolutely mental to think they’re going to be playing it at Hampden in the first place to be honest. It’s quite a buzz.”

Billy McKay celebrates scoring against Falkirk in the semi-final.
Inverness fans hope Billy McKay will be celebrating in the final. Image: Shutterstock.

Scooty & the Skyhooks hope that the song goes viral, as Mr MacLean explains: “If they win, we would like to think that the song could last for years, never mind just for a few weeks after the final.”

The match on June 3, which kicks-off at 5.30pm, will be Caley Thistle’s second Scottish Cup final, with their last appearance seeing the Highlanders take the trophy home after beating Falkirk 2-1 in the 2015 final.

Editor's Picks

