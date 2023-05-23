Watch: Inverness Caley Thistle Scottish Cup final song released, with it urging fans ‘to get behind the boys’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness band has released a song that they hope will inspire Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory by beating Celtic next month.

Scooty & the Skyhooks – a nine-piece soul band with a brass section – have released the song – in conjunction with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Titled “Caley Caley” they have even released a video showing them performing the hit.

It features good luck messages from fans, including dogs, of all ages, with schools and sports clubs in the Highland capital also involved.

The song, based on Bad Manners remake of the hit “Wooly Bully”, mentions two Inverness Caley Thistle players – midfielder Scott Allardice and record goal scorer Billy McKay.

These two players will be vital if the Highlanders are to beat the Glasgow giants against the odds at Hampden on Saturday June 3.

‘Let’s get behind the boys’

At the beginning of the song, commentary of McKay’s second and Caley Thistle’s third goal from April’s 3-0 semi-final win against Falkirk, which also took place at the national stadium, is heard.

The hit urges Caley Jags fans “to get behind the boys to make the dream come true”.

Speaking to the P&J, Scooty & the Skyhooks drummer Norman MacLean – a Caley Jag – said: “The chorus is very much a sort of sing along or chant along that we’re hoping we’ll hear the fans singing at Hampden.”

The song has been selected to be used in the pre-match playlist of songs at the stadium, and at the end of the tie if they come out on top.

He said: “It’s absolutely mental to think they’re going to be playing it at Hampden in the first place to be honest. It’s quite a buzz.”

Scooty & the Skyhooks hope that the song goes viral, as Mr MacLean explains: “If they win, we would like to think that the song could last for years, never mind just for a few weeks after the final.”

The match on June 3, which kicks-off at 5.30pm, will be Caley Thistle’s second Scottish Cup final, with their last appearance seeing the Highlanders take the trophy home after beating Falkirk 2-1 in the 2015 final.