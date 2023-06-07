Emergency services attend motorhome fire on A87 at Bun Loyne

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a motorhome fire on the A87 at Bun Loyne.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a motorhome on fire on the A87 Glen Moriston to Invergarry road at 1.15pm today.

Two appliances from Fort Augustus and Kyle of Lochalsh were dispatched to the blaze near Bun Loyne and arrived on the scene 15 minutes later.

A further two appliances also attended from Fort William.

NEW❗ ⌚ 14:32#A87 Invergarry – Bun Loyne The carriageway is currently

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions due to a vehicle fire Emergency services are in attendance❗#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/aHHEzdyfQ4 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 7, 2023

The road was closed by police as crews battled to extinguish the fire which spread to the nearby hillside.

Crews used one breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, beaters and knapsacks during the incident.

It is understood no one has been injured.

A fire spokeswoman added: “The fire also spread to the nearby hillside during the incident and the motorhome has been completely destroyed.

“Crews have extinguished the flames and the last appliance left the scene at 3.54pm.”