Plans lodged to move Alness post office to new premises

An Alness post office could soon be relocated to new high street premises offering slightly longer opening hours for customers.

The company is proposing to relocate the temporary placement of Alness Post Office to Alness Newsagents permanently.

It has been operated by a temporary postmaster to allow customers in the area to have access to services. However, the alternative location on Alness High Street could now offer a permanent base for the services.

The shop would offer a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter in the premises.

Operating as a “new-style” service, the move would help offer an additional eight hours of access to services each week.

The post office would be open six days a week from 9am-5pm on Monday to Friday and 9am-2pm on Saturday.

Access to the current store will come to a close on July 28.

Customers are being asked to share feedback on the move during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 304840.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.