New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic

Derek Brown is known for his work "championing young people" and overseeing economic success in North Lanarkshire.

By Lottie Hood
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
Derek Brown has been appointed as the new Highland Council chief executive. Image: DC Thomson/ Roddie Reid/ Highland Council

The newly appointed chief executive for the Highland Council is looking forward to exploring the region and also working on his language skills.

Derek Brown, currently the deputy chief executive with North Lanarkshire Council, is known for his work “championing young people” and overseeing economic success.

Newly appointed at the chief executive for Highland Council, the former head teacher in Aberdeen City Council said he is “very proud” to have this new opportunity.

Mr Brown has held various positions over the years and is said to bring “great experience” to the role.

These include leading in areas such as education, children’s and justice services, financial inclusion and community learning and development.

Derek Brown.
Derek Brown has been appointed new Chief Executive of the Highland Council. Image: Highland Council.

While he said he is looking forward to serving Highland communities, Mr Brown added he also hopes to explore and improve his Gaelic.

He said: “I have always been inspired by the wonderful places and people of the Highlands, which I have had a lifelong interest in exploring and enjoying.

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to serve the public in the Highlands and to devote myself to addressing the challenges the region faces, as well as realising its great potential and future opportunities.

“I am keen to build on the rich culture and heritage and to work with staff, elected members and communities to bring forward a uniting vision for the future of the Highlands.”

Known for ‘delivering high quality leadership’

Mr Brown was appointed by a senior members’ appointment panel who welcomed him to the new role.

The convener of the recruitment panel, councillor Bill Lobban, said: “I am excited to welcome Derek to his new role.

“He brings with him great experience, especially when it comes to championing young people and overseeing significant economic success in North Lanarkshire.

“In his previous roles he has shown a commitment to delivering high quality public services, with a real understanding of what it means to provide leadership.”

Councillor Bill Lobban.
Councillor Bill Lobban. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Mr Brown began his career in teaching before joining Fife Council and becoming head of children’s services in 2014.

From there he was involved with a variety of roles.

These include working as a professional advisor to the Scottish Government and taking on the post as executive director of education, children and families with North Lanarkshire Council.

Mr Lobban added: “I look forward very much to working with him to make public services in the Highlands the very best they can be.

“I would also like to express my thanks to acting chief executive, Kate Lackie, for the highly professional way she has led the Council through a very difficult period and hope that she will continue to make a valuable contribution to the council’s future success.”

Mr Brown’s start date for joining the Highland Council is to be confirmed.

