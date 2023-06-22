Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan

Aberdeen have confirmed young defender Evan Towler will spend the 2023-24 season out on loan at Montrose FC.

The 18-year-old will ply his trade in League One at Links Park next term, having spent the recently-concluded campaign on loan with Cove Rangers and then Elgin City.

He made 10 appearances in all competitions for Cove, before moving to the Borough Briggs outfit for the second time, having had a previous a loan spell with Elgin during the 2021-22 season.

Towler signed his professional contract with the Dons in 2021, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the senior team.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie said: “We are delighted to be welcoming young Evan.

“He is very highly thought of at Pittodrie, and with his increasing first team involvement, we are set to benefit at just the right time in his development.

“Being left sided and comfortable at both full back and centre half, Evan will give us great competition and options defensively.”