Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the way in John O’Groats

The latest Highland planning update is here.

By Stuart Findlay
Glamping pods in John O'Groats feature in this week's update. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan
It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Housing is a key theme once again, as a former post office in Wester Ross prepares to start a new journey as holiday accommodation.

More homes are planned in Grantown, while glamping pods to capture the tourist market could be on the way in John O’Groats.

But first we begin with a tale of two food trailers.

Skye’s horsebox takeaway

The north end of Skye may soon have a new takeaway option – from an unusual source.

Freya Buchanan Januskevic has applied to site a horsebox close at 4 South Duntulm, close to the ruins of Duntulm Castle, to serve hot and cold food and drink across the height of the tourist season.

According to the application, the 14ft x 8ft converted horsebox will sell hot drinks and pre-packaged food during the day.

The ruins of Duntulm Castle in Skye. Image: Google

A statement said: “Powered by a generator housed in a sound-dampening enclosure, it will be located at the roadside of the A855 at the Duntulm Castle ruins, with permission from the landowners and crofting commission.

“The service window will be sea-facing.”

The horsebox will be at the owner’s home in Bornisketaig at night time and may occasionally be used for local events.

If the proposal gets the go-ahead from Highland Council planners, it will be operated between March and April for an initial three-year period.

But one similar venture in Sutherland will not be going ahead.

Heather Macdonald earlier applied to install a trailer selling coffee and cake at Achmelvich car park, north of Lochinver.

However, the application has now been withdrawn after Highland Council project officer Alastair Stewart said the local authority would not support it.

The food trailer will not be heading to the Achmelvich car park. Image: Heather Macdonald

Mr Stewart said: “We do not support the application. The site is due for enhancement and there are design plans prepared.

“The car park area will be regulated and there is no place within the plan to incorporate a trader.

“Trading is not permitted in our regulated car park areas. Also, any operator requires permissions from the landowner to operate on their property and at this time we would not grant the required permissions.”

New holiday homes in Kyle

Further south, a former post office and takeaway will find a new use as four short-term holiday homes.

Fasgadh Properties’ application for Main Street in Kyle of Lochalsh has been approved by council planners.

A statement from the company in the papers said there is a “dearth of quality accommodation at affordable prices” locally.

The outskirts of Kyle of Lochalsh is a popular place for tourists. Image: Shutterstock.

The firm has tried to market the space for commercial purposes for more than eight years. But with no takers, the decision has been taken to change its use.

A statement from Fasgadh Properties reads: “The village needs more accommodation as many of our visitors travel by train or bus to the properties.

“Despite the best efforts of the Isle of Skye Estate Agency as our agents it is felt that changing the use will be the only means by which the space can positively contribute economically not only to our business but indeed the wider local economy as well.”

Caithness glamping pods

In John O’Groats, James McColl has lodged an application for eight new glamping pods.

According to the papers, approving this proposal would ultimately lead to a boost for the local economy.

A statement said: “There is noticeably a clear demand for tourist accommodation in the area, being on the NC500 route and seeing thousands of visitors each year.

An impression of one of the glamping pods. Image: James McColl

“The target market for visitors to the site will be focused on NC500 explorers, being sited so close to John O’Groats and Duncansby Head, we believe this will be very popular.

“Additionally, more accommodation in the area will encourage guests to spend more time in the local village, therefore, contributing more to the local economy and visitor spending.”

The pods will occupy around 18,700 sq ft of the applicant’s land.

The vast majority of the site will be left as open green space for guests. The units themselves will be spaced around 16ft apart.

What else is happening?

In Grantown, AWE Property wants to convert a building into five flats.

The building – Stonefield House at 29, The Square – has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The applicant said: “Without work to repair and renovate the building it will only continue to worsen in terms of structural integrity.”

The New Wine Church in Tain has successfully applied to change its use to a place of worship.

Signage for Tain and District Development Trust at the building in 20 Stafford Street will now be removed.

And in Foyers, the owners of Boleskine Lodge have applied to build an extension.

The property is close to Boleskine House, the notorious manor whose previous owners include the occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

