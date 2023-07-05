Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Elaine Farquharson-Black honoured to become trustee of AFC Community Trust

Former Curtis Cup captain joins board of Dons' charitable trust.

By Paul Third
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC
Elaine Farquharson-Black has been appointed trustee of Aberdeen FC Community Trust Image: Aberdeen FC

Elaine Farquharson-Black insists the chance to use sport as a mechanism to help the community made her decision to accept the invitation to join the board of trustees of Aberdeen FC Community Trust an easy one.

Former professional golfer Farquharson-Black, who played and captained Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup, has been involved with the Dons as part of her legal work with Brodies, where she he is head of housebuilding and co-head of planning.

Farquharson-Black said: “I particularly like the fact we are using sport to do it given my own sporting background.

“There’s a lot of work being done with adult groups too.

“The Trust has done great work with dementia sufferers by hosting football memories sessions and I’ve been involved in a golfing memories one at Deeside which is also run by the Trust.

“I attended the first session which was great.

“We’re using the name of the football club to benefit the wider community and that’s something I’m keen to get involved.

“There are a lot of fans who support the club and the Trust is a powerful way to give back to those in the community.”

New trustee has a long association with the Dons

Elaine Farquharson-Black

A Dons fan and supporter of AFFCT, Farquharson-Black’s association with the club stretches back to her childhood where her father Colin was former sports editor at the Press and Journal.

She said:  “I’m the planning lawyer for all the stadium work at the club whether it was Kingsford or Loirston so I’ve been involved in that sense for a while.

“Growing up when my dad was the sports editor too, I remember Saturday afternoons in the Dons shop in Nelson Street so I suppose I have a long affinity with the club.

“In working with the club the Trust was a big part of the planning process for Cormack Park so I worked a lot with (former Trust chairman) Duncan Skinner and (chief executive) Liz Bowie.

“It was Liz who asked if I would be willing to come on board as a trustee and I said yes.

“The Trust has the education aspect and there is the football health and wellbeing too.

“Going into schools and helping with the curriculum for excellence, and trying to give a positive messaging for children who maybe don’t have the same advantages as others resonates with me and the firm here at Brodies.

“It’s very much in keeping with our own initiatives as a company and chimes with me personally.”

‘Trust is more than football’

AFCCT came to prominence with its work in the community during the Covid pandemic and Farquharson-Black has been impressed at how extensive it continues to be today.

She said: “Due to the work I’ve done with the club I’ve been able to see the work the Trust does and I remember being surprised myself that it is so much more than running breakfast clubs or pre-school, after-school or Saturday morning football clubs.

“It is going in and helping teachers and pupils, and getting involved in education. I’m not sure a lot of people are aware they go into the schools and actually teach the children.

“You saw the Trust’s value to the community particularly during Covid. They had been doing great work beforehand but the pandemic really brought their work into sharp focus.”

Farquharson-Black will be a huge asset for the board

AFC Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie. Image: DC Thomson

AFCCT chief executive Bowie believes new trustee Farquharson-Black will be a huge asset for the board.

Bowie said: “We are delighted to have Elaine join the Board of AFC Community Trust.  Elaine has a long history of working with Aberdeen FC and is a great supporter of the work of the Trust.

“We know that Elaine will be a tremendous addition given her wealth of experience and prominence within the north-east.

“She will undoubtedly help to raise the profile of our work across the region as we continue to maximise the potential of our local communities.”

The AFC Community Trust board now comprises Geoff Aberdein, Farquharson-Black, Jim Buchan, Barry Duncan (interim chair), Gordon Edwards, Neil Hendry (Interim Vice Chair), Emma Stephen, Rob Wicks and Mark Wilson.

 

 

 

