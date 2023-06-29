St Kilda sheep: Research group may have committed ‘numerous offences’, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

St Kilda sheep: Research group may have committed ‘numerous offences’, says MSP

A petition to consider the Soay sheep 'protected animals' has been signed by over 1,700 people.

By Eve McLachlan
A Soay sheep in poor condition.
A Soay sheep. Every winter, many of the sheep living feral on St Kilda starve to death -- and a petition argues the Welfare Act should prevent it.

An island politician accused scientists working with rare sheep on St Kilda of breaking the law, it has emerged.

The feral Soay sheep on St Kilda hit the headlines recently after over 1,700 people signed a petition calling for them to be protected under the Welfare Act.

Petitioners David Buckland and Graham Charlesworth, both retired vets from Uist, believe that letting a high percentage of the sheep starve every year is unacceptable.

This week, the issue reached Parliament’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee.

The committee revealed Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan’s view that there could be “moral and legal” issues with the Soay Sheep research project.

The committee heard that while the Scottish Government have made an official response, National Trust and the Soay Sheep Project have yet to make submissions in relation to the petition.

The researchers, however, say they are “puzzled” that they could be seen as breaking the law, and that they have been careful to follow all Home Office guidelines.

Soay sheep ‘an exception’, says Scottish Government

Feral animals are still considered protected under the Welfare Act. However, the Scottish Government told the committee that they believe the Soay sheep are “an exception to this general guidance”.

Soay sheep, the Government says, can only be considered ‘protected animals’ “if and when [they] are gathered up for a particular procedure”.

At other times, the Animal Welfare Act would not cover them.

The Government says that the sheep have “become adapted to live on St Kilda over many generations, so are not dependant on humans in the same way that more recently escaped or released domesticated animals would be”.

Alasdair Allan MSP.

Alasdair Allan, however, has spoken to the committee “highlight[ing] the petitioners’ concerns” that the unclear law means the Soay Sheep Project “may have committed numerous offences”.

There may, he says, be “both a moral and legal duty to manage the sheep population of St Kilda to avoid mass starvation events”.

In response to Mr Allan’s comments, Soay Sheep Project researcher Professor Dan Nussey says the catch and release programme is “all done with full UK Home Office License approval”.

Tagging the sheep yearly has ” has had no impact whatsoever on the welfare of the Soay sheep on St Kilda,” he says.

Soay research group ‘puzzled’ by legality claims

“We are puzzled as to why this is being raised in the petition and how it is relevant to the debate about whether or not Soay sheep should be treated as wild animals or managed as domestic sheep are.”

Over 1,700 people have signed the petition, which was launched by David Buckland and Graham Charlesworth, both retired vets from Uist.

Soay sheep live on St Kilda without intervention to stop large percentages of the population dying each year due to lack of food.

Researchers and the Government say this cycle is part of nature – but the petitioners say we have a duty to manage the sheep, despite the Soays’ differences from modern domestic breeds.

A brown Soay sheep and its lamb stand grazing.
If a Soay sheep survives the winter, it may well live a long adult life. Photo: Arpat Ozgul

Considering the petition, the committee agreed to write to the Soay Sheep Project, the National Trust, Nature Scotland, and animal rights group OneKind to seek official responses.

“That will allow us to have our fuller discussion when we next consider the petition,” says covener Jackson Carlaw MSP.

