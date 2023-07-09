Driver arrested after A9 crash that left cyclist in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Driver arrested after A9 crash that left cyclist in hospital

Police closed the road near Dalwhinnie for about three hours in the early hours of the morning.

By David Mackay
A driver has been arrested after a cyclist was taken to hospital following an early morning crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The route was shut at about 2.25am today following the incident involving a lorry and a bicycle near Dalwhinnie.

The 44-year-old cyclist was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

The lorry driver was not injured in the incident and the road reopened about three hours later shortly before 5.45am.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences. Inquiries are ongoing.”

When will the A9 be dualled?

Calls are growing in the Highlands for the A9 to be dualled between Inverness and Perth to improve safety.

However, timescales on the project, which is a Scottish Government commitment remain vague.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan Image: Jane Barlow/PA

The initial target for the road to be upgraded was 2025. However, that aim, which was set before the Covid pandemic, is now certain to be missed.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament before its summer recess that she aims to set out the “next steps” for the A9 project in the autumn. 

However, she failed to confirm whether that update will include dates for when the remaining nine of the remaining 11 sections waiting to be upgraded will be dualled.

