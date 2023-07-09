Driver arrested after A9 crash that left cyclist in hospital

A driver has been arrested after a cyclist was taken to hospital following an early morning crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The route was shut at about 2.25am today following the incident involving a lorry and a bicycle near Dalwhinnie.

The 44-year-old cyclist was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

The lorry driver was not injured in the incident and the road reopened about three hours later shortly before 5.45am.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences. Inquiries are ongoing.”

When will the A9 be dualled?

Calls are growing in the Highlands for the A9 to be dualled between Inverness and Perth to improve safety.

However, timescales on the project, which is a Scottish Government commitment remain vague.

The initial target for the road to be upgraded was 2025. However, that aim, which was set before the Covid pandemic, is now certain to be missed.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament before its summer recess that she aims to set out the “next steps” for the A9 project in the autumn.

However, she failed to confirm whether that update will include dates for when the remaining nine of the remaining 11 sections waiting to be upgraded will be dualled.