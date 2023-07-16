Two-vehicle crash blocks A9 near Dalwhinnie

The A9 was blocked in both directions following a two-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road shortly after 4.30pm.

The incident happened south of Dalwhinnie, close to Dalnaspidal.

The road was restricted in both directions for some time as crews dealt with the incident.

The A9 has since reopened to all traffic.

❗️NEW ⌚️17:00#A9 – Dalwhinnie The #A9 at Dalwhinnie is currently BLOCKED in both directions due to a collision. Police are in attendance and are awaiting Ambulance attending. Please #takecare on approach.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/f7B76vn9xV — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 16, 2023

Two fire appliances from Kingussie and Newtonmore were tasked to the scene at around 4.41pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters worked to make the vehicles safe.

The stop message was received at around 6.06pm, with crews leaving a short time later.

Police have been approached for comment.