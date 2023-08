Emergency services are rescuing an injured walker in Wick.

Shetland Coastguard received a call to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) at around 3.30pm today following reports of a walker in distress near Wick.

The casualty broke their leg while walking in the area near Castle Sinclair.

Wick and Duncanbsy coastguard were called to attend and assist SAS.

The incident is currently ongoing.

More as we get it.