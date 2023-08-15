Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has appointed former Sumburgh Airport boss and experienced aerospace professional Lesley Still as chief of spaceport operations.

Her new role will see her take over the development and later the management of Sutherland Spaceport, formerly Space Hub Sutherland, near Tongue on the north coast.

Orbex said the “key” appointment came at a “critical time”.

The company is progressing towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch, although there is not yet a date.

62ft rockets primed for action

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s North and South poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the Sun.

Orbex has already announced commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

Martin Coates, the Forres firm’s chief executive, said: “The next few months are critical for Orbex as we are building both a rocket and a spaceport at the same time.

“Lesley’s extensive aerospace sector experience will be invaluable as we fine-tune our operations and get ready for our first launch. We look forward to her leadership and guidance as we continue our preparations.”

Ms Still, whose career started at British Airways, said: “This is the perfect time to be joining Orbex. The progress the team has already made in recent months is impressive.

“I’m eager to play my part in the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch.

As chief of spaceport operations I will be working hard to ensure the success of both Sutherland Spaceport and Orbex, and further cementing their places in the local community.”

Past roles at Loganair and Bond Offshore Helicopters

Ms Still, a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, brings four decades of aerospace industry experience to her new role. She has held senior positions throughout her career, specialising in the planning and delivery of ground and logistics operations to support commercial aerospace organisations.

She worked for Loganair and Bond Offshore Helicopters before managing Sumburgh Airport in Shetland for Highlands and Islands Airports. She was later head of operations for the Empire Test Pilots’ School at multinational defence technology firm QinetiQ.

At Orbex, she is tasked with making sure its Sutherland Spaceport is ready for the first launch of Prime. This includes managing the spaceport licence application and liaising with stakeholders.

Orbex said she would be working closely with the local community and others to ensure the facility plays an important role in the area. When the spaceport’s construction phase is over, she will also manage operations, including key areas such as health and safety.

The first attempt to launch an orbital rocket into space from UK soil ended in failure.

Virgin Orbit’s mission from Spaceport Cornwall on January 9 turned out to be a damp squib.