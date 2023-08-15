Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Forres firm Orbex brings in spaceport chief in countdown to north blast-off

Aerospace veteran previously worked For British Airways, Loganair and Shetland Airport.

By Keith Findlay
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex.
Lesley Still, the new chief of spaceport operations for Orbex. Image: Orbex/DCT Media

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has appointed former Sumburgh Airport boss and experienced aerospace professional Lesley Still as chief of spaceport operations.

Her new role will see her take over the development and later the management of Sutherland Spaceport, formerly Space Hub Sutherland, near Tongue on the north coast.

Orbex said the “key” appointment came at a “critical time”.

The company is progressing towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch, although there is not yet a date.

62ft rockets primed for action

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s North and South poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the Sun.

Orbex has already announced commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

Orbex's Prime rocket.
Orbex’s Prime rocket. Image: Orbex

Martin Coates, the Forres firm’s chief executive, said: “The next few months are critical for Orbex as we are building both a rocket and a spaceport at the same time.

“Lesley’s extensive aerospace sector experience will be invaluable as we fine-tune our operations and get ready for our first launch. We look forward to her leadership and guidance as we continue our preparations.”

Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand.
Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand. Image: Orbex

Ms Still, whose career started at British Airways, said: “This is the perfect time to be joining Orbex. The progress the team has already made in recent months is impressive.

“I’m eager to play my part in the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch.

As chief of spaceport operations I will be working hard to ensure the success of both Sutherland Spaceport and Orbex, and further cementing their places in the local community.”

Past roles at Loganair and Bond Offshore Helicopters

Ms Still, a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, brings four decades of aerospace industry experience to her new role. She has held senior positions throughout her career, specialising in the planning and delivery of ground and logistics operations to support commercial aerospace organisations.

She worked for Loganair and Bond Offshore Helicopters before managing Sumburgh Airport in Shetland for Highlands and Islands Airports. She was later head of operations for the Empire Test Pilots’ School at multinational defence technology firm QinetiQ.

Night time view of Orbex Prime on its test stand in Kinloss.
Night time view of Orbex Prime on its test stand in Kinloss. Image: Orbex

At Orbex, she is tasked with making sure its Sutherland Spaceport is ready for the first launch of Prime. This includes managing the spaceport licence application and liaising with stakeholders.

Orbex said she would be working closely with the local community and others to ensure the facility plays an important role in the area. When the spaceport’s construction phase is over, she will also manage operations, including key areas such as health and safety.

The first attempt to launch an orbital rocket into space from UK soil ended in failure.

Virgin Orbit’s mission from Spaceport Cornwall on January 9 turned out to be a damp squib.

More from Business

UK stock markets slumped on Tuesday as worries about the Chinese economy weighed heavy (Tim Goode/PA)
FTSE 100 slumps after UK wage growth data stokes fears over interest rates
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe…
The Criminal Cases Review Commission had referred the case to the Court of Appeal after being contacted by Ian O’Donnell (PA)
Widower of Post Office worker convicted of theft loses appeal fight
Asda has reported higher sales for its latest quarter (Chris Radburn/PA)
Own-brand goods help Asda grow revenue by 9.6%
The energy incubator and scale-up "hub" planned for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator
Taking an interest-only mortgage can mean lower monthly payments (Peter Byrne/PA)
FCA: One in 10 interest-only mortgage holders may be ‘overly optimistic’ on debt
Official figures are set to reveal a slowdown in inflation last month, amid pressure on the bank of England to grapple the rising cost of living (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Light at the end of the tunnel, says PM as inflation set to cool
Valaris 122, moored in Dundee in 2021.
Drilling window opens for Jackdaw amid outcry over new oil and gas projects in…
Next year’s rise in English rail fares will be below inflation, the Government has announced (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Next year’s English rail fares rise will be below inflation, says Government
Monzo was voted the best provider for individuals and businesses in a survey of thousands of people in Britain (Alamy/PA)
Digital banks beat high street lenders in customer satisfaction survey

Conversation