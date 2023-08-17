Patients of Stornoway health centre warned of ‘significant’ disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Patients of Stornoway health centre warned of ‘significant’ disruption

The practice's prescriptions phone line will be closed as a result.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Broadway Medical Practice.
Broadway Medical Practice is located on Francis Street in Stornoway. Image: Google Maps.

Patients at Broadbay Medical Practice in Stornoway are being warned to expect “significant service interruption” next week.

The practice, which is located on the town’s Francis Street, isÂ getting a major IT upgrade during the week beginning August 21.

From Tuesday until Thursday, services will work on a contingency basis, prioritising patients with urgent needs.

The practice’s prescriptions phone line will be closed during this time and NHS Western Isles is encouraging patients to reorder medication well in advance.

Patients can order prescriptions online.

Broadbay Medical Practice is made up of a clinical team of GPs supported by advanced nurse practitioners, practice nurses, community pharmacists and health care assistants.

The usual opening hours are 8.30am to 5.30pm – Monday to Friday.

More from Highlands & Islands

An aerial fire appliances in the foreground of the burned out garage.
Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate near Balintore
Arven's location near Shetland.
ScotWind projects combine in giant Arven scheme near Shetland
Barra airport proposal
'Beyond anything we could have hoped for': Couple get engaged on the famous Barra…
The suspicious package was intercepted at the Kirkwall delivery office. Image: Google Maps.
Â£2k heroin package found at Royal Mail delivery office
The scene of the Nairn Crash involving two cars and a pedestrian
Pensioner on trial accused of killing 91-year-old pedestrian in two-car crash
The biggest hunt for Nessie in 50 years will take place next weekend. Image: Loch Ness Centre.
Join the biggest search for Nessie in 50 years
Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Calls for protection for island flights after Loganair move to winter timetable early
Inverness Retail Park's roundabout will be closed for two nights.
Busy Inverness roundabout to close overnight for resurfacing
MIdgie testers wanted in Argyll.
Brave the bite: Midgie repellent testers wanted to stand outside for eight hours in…
Fort William high street where Go Outdoors will be
Fort William gets another outdoor clothing shop as Go Outdoors reveals high street plans

Conversation