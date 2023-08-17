Patients of Stornoway health centre warned of ‘significant’ disruption

Patients at Broadbay Medical Practice in Stornoway are being warned to expect “significant service interruption” next week.

The practice, which is located on the town’s Francis Street, isÂ getting a major IT upgrade during the week beginning August 21.

From Tuesday until Thursday, services will work on a contingency basis, prioritising patients with urgent needs.

The practice’s prescriptions phone line will be closed during this time and NHS Western Isles is encouraging patients to reorder medication well in advance.

Patients can order prescriptions online.

Broadbay Medical Practice is made up of a clinical team of GPs supported by advanced nurse practitioners, practice nurses, community pharmacists and health care assistants.

The usual opening hours are 8.30am to 5.30pm – Monday to Friday.