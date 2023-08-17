United Auctions sells almost 15,000 lambs through Lairg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
United Auctions sells almost 15,000 lambs through Lairg

The 10,851 wethers averaged Â£68.48 (-86p) and 3,835 ewe lambs cashed in at Â£84.24 (-Â£13.23).

By Katrina Macarthur
Buyers gather round the ringside for the landmark sale of North Country Cheviot lambs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buyers gather round the ringside for the landmark sale of North Country Cheviot lambs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

North Country Cheviot producers from the north of Scotland said goodbye to another year of hard work and breeding at Lairg yesterday as their 2023 crop of lambs sold through the iconic mart.

In a change from the usual format, United Auctions conducted the sale one week later than normal, with their second sale of lambs, along with ewes and gimmers, due to take place on Tuesday October 3, rather than next month.

A total of 14,686 lambs sold through the ring, which is 2,346 more on the year, with 10,851 wethers averaging Â£68.48 (-86p) and 3,835 ewe lambs cashing in at Â£84.24 (-Â£13.23).

The general consensus around the ring was that breeders were content with the trade as most shepherds admitted that their lambs weren’t quite as strong, purely down to a dry June and wet July.

Lambs head to the ring where buyers are present from as far south as Shropshire.

Auctioneer Donald Young, who sold for the first four hours, said the sale attracted a variation of lambs but added that there were a lot of younger lambs forward.

He said that most breeders would be satisfied with the trade but not ecstatic.

“Generally, most people have traded similar on the year for wethers but ewe lambs are back, which is a combination of not as much strength and a lot of smaller lambs selling at the end of the sale,” said Mr Young.

“The small lambs left the money last year as the strong lambs were away before the trade rose so perhaps buyers are being more cautious this year.”

North Country Cheviot president, Robert MacDonald, from Grantown-on-Spey, reckoned the stronger lambs were barely as dear as last year but said the smaller types looked sharper.

He said it was a relief that there was now an abundance of grass across the country, attracting the usual drove of buyers from the south.

One of those buyers, Jim Reid from Bengal, Lockerbie, was hoping to source around 700 lambs yesterday and by the middle of the sale was averaging Â£80 for his purchases which he said was similar on the year.

Mr Reid also buys lambs at St Boswells, which are sold through the live ring at Carlisle in December, while the Lairg lambs are away in March and April, through the same centre.

Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Stalwart breeder Alan MacKay from South Balkeith, Tain, sold some of the strongest wether lambs, with his consignment averaging Â£91.

His ewe lambs sold at Â£135 which he said was back Â£25/Â£30 on the 2022.

Meanwhile, Gavin Ross from 186 Migdale, Bonar Bridge, who would usually only bring a trailer load to the first sale, was happy with his day’s trading when selling 172 wethers and 130 ewe lambs.

He said: “My top draw of lambs are Â£3.50 on the year and the second draw, which have been sold three weeks earlier, are up Â£4.50 so I can’t complain,” said Mr Ross.

“The ewe lambs are back about Â£20 on the year but they’ve been offloaded earlier. On the whole, my lambs aren’t quite as strong but we’ve had a fair time of mixed weather this last few months.”

The sale of North Country Cheviot rams will take place at Lairg on Monday October 2.

