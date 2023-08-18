Have you got the golden touch with a porridge spurtle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have you got the golden touch with a porridge spurtle?

Entries have been rolling in from across the globe for the 30th annual event.

By Louise Glen
Golden Spurtle competition is held in Carrbridge.
Ellinor Persson, winner of the Golden Spurtle for the best traditional porridge in 2017. Image: Supplied.

Entrants for the 30th Golden Spurtle World Porridge Making Championship in Carrbridge have been announced.

This year looks to be even more international than ever with 30 “stirrers” from 11 nations making it through to the finals.

The event is being held on October 8 in Carrbridge village hall.

In any language, battling it out for the coveted Golden Spurtle means a boost for the village as it boosts its international reputation as the heartland of porridge making.

Golden Spurtle porridge competition to be held in Carrbridge

The final will host wannabes from Australia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Cyprus, USA, Germany, Ukraine, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

30% of competitors are from Scotland, 30% from the rest of the UK, 17% from Europe and 23% from the rest of the world.

A total of 30 people will battle it out to be crowned World Porridge Making Champion and take home the Golden Spurtle Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Porridge chieftain Charlie Miller, said: “We have had an extraordinary response this year and look forward to literally welcoming the world to our home here in Carrbridge.

“We are so proud that after 30 years the event remains so popular, and residents and volunteers continue to put Carrbridge on the world map.”

The rules are very straightforward. The winner must combine the perfect plate of porridge using just three ingredients: oats, salt and water.

There is also the speciality award for the competitor who dreams up a dish with oatmeal as one of the ingredients.

Nearly two-thirds of competitors are first-timers to the competition.

They will have to twirl their spurtles to their very best ability, as five past world champions are desperate to regain the title.

Defending Golden Spurtle World champion Lisa Williams is returning to defend her title.

‘Bitten off more porridge than I can chew’

She said. “I am looking forward to returning to beautiful Carrbridge and meeting up with the porridge family old and new.

“I will be bringing back the Golden Spurtle and my aim remains the same as previous years, get two recipes out within the 30-minute time scale.

“This year I love my speciality recipe but may have bitten off more porridge than I can chew! But as last year’s speciality winner Chris Young told me, that’s what makes it exciting!

“Here’s to 30 years of The Golden Spurtle.”

The Golden Spurtle will be won by the best porridge-maker at the competition in Carrbridge.
Traditional or speciality – the Golden Spurtle competition has an international feel. Image: Shutterstock.

No competition is complete without its judges. The 2023 line up is led by chief judge Neil Mugg, chef lecturer at Perth College UHI, whose impressive CV includes resort pastry chef at Gleneagles.

Alongside Neil are New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown on Spey, and Christina Conte, an LA-based Scottish Italian food blogger and previous speciality porridge champion.

The World Porridge Making Championship is organised by local volunteers.

The event continues to show the power of porridge attracting so many from all corners of the globe to a friendly Highland village.

