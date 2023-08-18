Have you got the golden touch with a porridge spurtle?

Entrants for the 30th Golden Spurtle World Porridge Making Championship in Carrbridge have been announced.

This year looks to be even more international than ever with 30 “stirrers” from 11 nations making it through to the finals.

The event is being held on October 8 in Carrbridge village hall.

In any language, battling it out for the coveted Golden Spurtle means a boost for the village as it boosts its international reputation as the heartland of porridge making.

The final will host wannabes from Australia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Cyprus, USA, Germany, Ukraine, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

30% of competitors are from Scotland, 30% from the rest of the UK, 17% from Europe and 23% from the rest of the world.

Porridge chieftain Charlie Miller, said: “We have had an extraordinary response this year and look forward to literally welcoming the world to our home here in Carrbridge.

“We are so proud that after 30 years the event remains so popular, and residents and volunteers continue to put Carrbridge on the world map.”

The rules are very straightforward. The winner must combine the perfect plate of porridge using just three ingredients: oats, salt and water.

There is also the speciality award for the competitor who dreams up a dish with oatmeal as one of the ingredients.

Nearly two-thirds of competitors are first-timers to the competition.

They will have to twirl their spurtles to their very best ability, as five past world champions are desperate to regain the title.

Defending Golden Spurtle World champion Lisa Williams is returning to defend her title.

‘Bitten off more porridge than I can chew’

She said. “I am looking forward to returning to beautiful Carrbridge and meeting up with the porridge family old and new.

“I will be bringing back the Golden Spurtle and my aim remains the same as previous years, get two recipes out within the 30-minute time scale.

“This year I love my speciality recipe but may have bitten off more porridge than I can chew! But as last year’s speciality winner Chris Young told me, that’s what makes it exciting!

“Here’s to 30 years of The Golden Spurtle.”

No competition is complete without its judges. The 2023 line up is led by chief judge Neil Mugg, chef lecturer at Perth College UHI, whose impressive CV includes resort pastry chef at Gleneagles.

Alongside Neil are New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown on Spey, and Christina Conte, an LA-based Scottish Italian food blogger and previous speciality porridge champion.

The World Porridge Making Championship is organised by local volunteers.

The event continues to show the power of porridge attracting so many from all corners of the globe to a friendly Highland village.