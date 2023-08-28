Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?

Parking and camping issues have arisen at a number of island sites due to rising visitor numbers.

By John Ross
Wardens Iain Farrell and Claire Fisher have been carrying out a visitor survey
Wardens Iain Farrell and Claire Fisher have been carrying out a visitor survey

Voluntary parking fees may be introduced at some tourism hotspots in the Outer Hebrides to help manage growing visitor numbers.

The idea is being mooted as part of efforts to provide improved facilities for visitors while encouraging responsible behaviour.

In June, Community Land Outer Hebrides (CLOH) appointed two visitor management wardens at tourism hotspots in six community-owned trust locations.

They are promoting and encouraging responsible access, camping and parking in line with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) and Outer Hebrides is a special PLACE (Parking, Litter, Animals, Camping, Engage) campaign.

The wardens are also conducting a visitor survey to get better information on numbers and what facilities are needed.

Positive feedback on voluntary payments

Early findings include support for voluntary parking fees to help communities reinvest in facilities and the environment.

Iain Farrell, one of the wardens, said there has been “almost unanimous” positive feedback about voluntary payments so far in the survey which ends next month.

“My impression is that it could be a useful answer that some of the other trusts might pick up on where appropriate for their particular areas.

“A voluntary donation tends to make more money than a fixed charge.

“People understand things are run by the community trust and the money is re-invested in the facility or in the protection of the environment around the site.”

Parts of the islands have seen growing numbers of visitors

Parking and camping issues have arisen at a number of island sites due to increasing pressure from visitors.

The North Harris Trust opened the Huisinis Gateway in 2017 to improve visitor management at an increasingly popular area of machair.

It provides toilets and showers as well as a waste disposal point and recycling bins.

There are also parking areas to limit impacts on the machair, and campervan hook-ups to minimise vehicle pressure.

A donations scheme for parking was replaced last year with parking meters which accept contactless card payments.

The income is used on utilities and staff costs, maintenance of the site and local footpaths, funding community projects and to help sustain crofting practices.

Finding ways to self-fund projects

Trust manager Michael Hunter said: “There is a way, we think, for these hotspot areas to be managed. It’s a no brainer for other community land areas.

“We don’t want to discourage visitors, but the charging system has helped pay for staff.

“We cannot rely on funding forever – we have to find our own ways of self-funding what we need.”

CLOH development manager Finlay MacLennan said: “I believe the North Harris Trust have had a positive experience of introducing the voluntary parking charge system.

“It would be worthwhile exploring all avenues that would provide some revenue for investment in developing tourist hotspots.”

Finlay Maclennan hopes the survey will have a positive impact on reducing visitor pressure

Jemma MacVicar, executive manager at Galson Estate Trust, said: “It can be challenging to access funding to improve and maintain infrastructure for visitors.

“Voluntary parking fees would be of benefit to help fund these improvements.

“I think it is also important to communicate what the fees are contributing to when facilities are community-run.”

She said the wardens have also helped disperse visitors to other attractions, rather than being concentrated at hotspot locations.

The main hotspots involved in the survey are Luskentyre, Husinins, Cnip and Riof beaches, the Carloway Broch, Barvas machair and the Butt of Lewis lighthouse.

Earlier this year, a petition was launched to stop tourists blocking access to Luskentyre Cemetery car park. It has been signed by more than 4,000 people.

Survey will help reduce hotspot pressure

Mr Farrell said engagement with the majority of visitors has been positive most of the time.

“Most people at least have some awareness of the code and understand the principles.

“I’ve not had an encounter yet that was less than friendly.

“The survey is a brilliant instrument for engaging with people, not just to strip out data, but also to give them information and advice.”

Mr Maclennan said he hopes the survey will help reduce pressures on communities.

“I think boots on the ground and people interacting with visitors is seen as the best way of making sure that if issues occur they do not reoccur and people are more informed about making the right decisions in future.”

Tourists parking at Luskentyre cemetery led to a petition

Roddy Mackinnon, Uig Development Trust development officer, said Uig does not suffer from the same pressures as other areas.

“Nevertheless, we have seen a huge increase in visitor numbers in the last 5-10 years with no corresponding improvements in visitor facilities or infrastructure.”

He said some areas have donation boxes with money used to provide items including bins.

“I can definitely see the benefits of donations poles or boxes.”

