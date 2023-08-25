Could Nairn’s historic railway bridge be moved to a new home?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Nairn’s historic railway bridge be moved to a new home?

Network Rail has been given permission to replace the old footbridges at Nairn and Kingussie stations - but there are conditions.

By Sarah Bruce
What the replacement Nairn footbridge could look like. Image: Network Rail
What the replacement Nairn footbridge could look like. Image: Network Rail

Nairn railway station’s historic footbridge could eventually be looking for a new home as Network Rail plan replacements.

The iron footbridge is part of the listed buildings group that makes up the station footprint.

But it will be replaced by a modern bridge with lift towers so that the station is more accessible for everyone.

The work has to be done by the time the trains on the north lines are fully electrified.

Some say that will take years – others suspect it will never come to pass.

But for railway enthusiasts and lovers of heritage, the burning question is – what happens to the old bridges when they’re no longer needed?

This week, Highland Councillors on the south planning committee approved Network Rail’s request for the work.

They also approved a similar application for Kingussie footbridge.

But they applied some conditions to protect the old bridges.

So what happens next?

Why do the Nairn and Kingussie bridges need replaced?

At both Nairn and Kingussie, the issues are broadly the same. Network Rail say the old bridges need to be replaced to make the stations more accessible.

The new bridges will have lifts as well as stairs, making life much easier for lots of people.

Another reason for replacing the old bridges is that they are too low to accommodate trains if and when north lines are fully electrified.

But those in the know say that could be many years away.

Nairn station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

At this week’s meeting, the local councillors who spoke on the subject were happy that there was to be an upgrade.

But the big question was – what would happen to Nairn’s old bridge (and Kingussie’s) when the new bridges are built?

In both cases, the old bridges are part of the group of buildings and structures that give the stations listed building status.

What happened at the meeting?

The Nairn application was taken first.

Planning official Norman Brockie talked through the application.

He said that to lose the footbridge in Nairn before it was “justified” by electrification would be “completely unacceptable”.

He said the new bridge was “not exactly a thing of beauty”, but conceded: “They have tried to soften the design with heritage features.”

One of the local councillors, Paul Oldham, said they were very lucky to have Nairn station.

He pointed out it was still in good condition and said it had even been used in a Sherlock Holmes production.

Fellow councillor Laurie Fraser agreed that the accessibility work was “long overdue”. He also worried that the old bridge would be blocked off from use and become an eyesore.

Network Rail got their listed consent to do the work, but with the condition that there should still be access to the old bridge.

That would mean it wouldn’t be removed until necessary for electrification.

Then they moved on to Kingussie, which had two applications in.

What Kingussie’s new footbridge could look like. Image: Network Rail

The first one was thrown out – and Mr Brockie said it was “one of the most insensitive examples of development I have ever seen.”

Local councillor Russell Jones added the community had fought against the first application because the new bridge would be very close to the old station house.

He said it had caused “anguish and pain” for the family who lived there.

The position of the bridge in the second application was more acceptable to the committee, who gave consent.

But they also had similar conditions about access and removal of the old bridge.

What happens now?

If Network Rail accept the conditions, neither bridge will be going anywhere for quite a long time.

But there could well come a point where they have to be moved – so where would they go?

In previous cases, Network Rail say they “value” railway heritage and “would always seek to find a way to relocate and reuse the bridges”.

In the past, bridges have been rehomed to heritage railways.

For now, a spokesman for Network Rail said they were “glad” about the meeting’s outcome.

He added: “Improving access to the railway is a key enabler of modal shift and supports our view that rail travel is for everyone.

“We will take some time to review the conditions attached to the approvals and discuss these further with stakeholders, including the Council, to agree next steps.”

Conversation